The Big Pharma sector finally has the mega-deal it was looking for, thanks to Sanofi’s splashy $41 billion acquisition of immunology-focused Insmed.

“The Sanofi-Insmed acquisition is a strong signal for continued momentum in biopharma M&A. At ~$41B, the transaction represents a substantial commitment from large pharma and, the largest deal of its kind since PFE/SGEN,” BMO Capital Markets wrote on Tuesday morning.

Pfizer spent a few billion more on Seagen in 2023, but since then the biggest buys have been in the $10-15 billion range. Before Insmed, the largest deal this year was AbbVie’s $10.9 billion Apogee Therapeutics buy in June . Sun Pharma also bought women’s health company Organon for $12.6 billion, however that deal falls slightly outside the typical biopharma sector.

The Insmed transaction comes as pharma enjoys a macro boost, particularly with the broader market roiled by controversy surrounding NVIDIA’s CEO drama.

“Recent pharma strength has been a bit of a rotation to safety,” Evan David Seigerman, managing director and head of BMO Capital Markets’ Healthcare Research, told BioSpace in an email. “The broader volatility has driven a flight to safety with pharma names.”

A strong third quarter earnings period helped buoy investor sentiment, Seigerman added.

Shares of Eli Lilly—which signed a $725 million deal to buy LoQus23 Therapeutics on Monday—popped 3% to $1,406 per share on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson saw a more muted reaction but shares still rose nearly 2% to $273.97 apiece. And the companies at the center of the deal—Sanofi and Insmed—both had a great day at the markets .

M&A slowed in the third quarter , with many analysts, including Truist Securities, suggesting that the U.S. midterm elections had placed a pause on deal activity. Ahead of the vote, “few are willing to add risk,” Truist wrote in October.

But the fourth quarter tends to bring on a rush of deals as business development teams rush to get negotiations wrapped up by year end, Truist added. The last quarter typically has a higher deal count while the first quarter has higher value.

Sanofi’s Insmed takeover could flip that script this year. The transaction is not only the biggest deal of 2026 by about $30 billion, it’s the seventh largest biopharma acquisition of all time.

BioSpace, Annalee Armstrong

A battle to come?

The $175 per share bid for Insmed could bring some drama across the industry, as several analysts suggested there could be room for a competitive bid. Insmed’s shares peaked at $211 in December 2025—meaning the bid is 17% less.

But Truist Securities thinks Sanofi’s bid is safe.

“Our screen of large-cap pharma suggests few credible alternative buyers combine the financial capacity, strategic rationale and appetite for a $40B+ transaction,” the firm said in a Tuesday note. Plus, if a rival bidder were to come in, they would have to pay a $1.13 billion termination fee, Truist added.

J&J, Lilly, Roche and Novo technically have the cash to execute but none have expressed interest in a deal this size in this area.

“Merck arguably has the strongest combination of strategic need and M&A appetite ahead of Keytruda LOE, but a ~$40B acquisition would push leverage toward ~3x and sit well above management’s stated $1–15B M&A ‘sweet spot,’” Truist said.

Bristol Myers Squibb, similarly in need of some patent patch ups, has even greater financial constraints, the firm added.

“Taken together, we see limited strategic or financial rationale for a competing bidder to meaningfully top Sanofi’s $175/share offer, particularly after accounting for the $1.125 billion termination fee,” Truist said.

Alnylam investors, meanwhile, may see the Insmed transaction as a negative , Oppenheimer wrote on Tuesday. The company pays royalties for Amvuttra to Sanofi through a 2014 partnership. That tap could shut off after 2030, leading Oppemheimer to previously predict that Sanofi may buy out its long-time partner.

But all bets on that potential deal are now off with Insmed. “A $41B transaction shows Sanofi had the capacity to buy ALNY but chose Insmed instead,” the firm wrote. Alnylam has a market cap of $22 billion.

Alnylam saw a similar share increase to its peers on Tuesday, rising more than 5.5% to $164.75 as the biopharma tide rides on Sanofi’s big bet.