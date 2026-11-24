Bristol Myers Squibb’s top team continues to turn over, with CFO David Elkins announcing his departure less than two weeks after the pharma reorganized its R&D efforts as research head Robert Plenge announced his exit.

Elkins, current CFO and executive vice president, will relinquish his role on March 1, 2027, heading over to serve in the same title for the Coca-Cola Company in April. Elkins has held the top finance spot at the New Jersey-based pharma for more than seven years, joining the company via its $74 billion Celgene acquisition in 2019.

Kevin Dillon, who currently serves as a senior vice president and head of corporate finance and business operations at BMS, will take Elkins’ spot. Dillon has been with BMS since 2021 and spent 11 years at Pfizer before that.

In its announcement on Monday, BMS reaffirmed all components of its full year 2026 guidance that were shared on the company’s third quarter earnings call on Oct. 29. The pharma had raised its full year revenue forecast by 1%, from a range of $49-$50 billion to $49.75-$50.25 billion.

The new leadership announcement follows BMS’ decision to combine all R&D activities under one leader as Chief Research Officer Plenge prepares to leave by the end of the year. In his absence, BMS Chief Medical Officer and development head Cristian Massacesi will take the reins of the newly reorganized unit as pressure rises for the pharma to replenish its pipeline.

“Bringing research and development together will more closely connect our scientific and clinical expertise, sharpen portfolio decision-making and execution, and help us focus our resources on the opportunities with the greatest potential,” a BMS spokesperson told BioSpace at the time.

BMS has faced scrutiny for its pipeline efforts as the loss of exclusivity for blockbusters Opdivo and Eliquis looms. In 2025, Pfizer-partnered blood thinner Eliquis brought in $14.4 billion in global sales, while PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo secured $10 billion—together accounting for about half of BMS’ entire $48.2 billion revenue.

Last month, analysts at BMO Capital Markets were underwhelmed with the company’s plans to prepare for the patent losses, with the key potential revenue replacements in BMS’ pipeline—Cobenfy, milvexian and admilparant—all holding a good amount of risk.

“Bringing research and development together as one organization is an important step in our work to position BMS for long-term growth,” BMS CEO Christopher Boerner said in a Nov. 12 announcement. “This combined R&D organization sets us up to attract and retain the best talent, build critical capabilities, and better integrate new technology.”