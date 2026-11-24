Sanofi’s new CEO Belén Garijo certainly knows how to make a first impression. Just shy of seven full months in the role, Garijo has struck biopharma’s largest M&A deal of the year, with the French pharma offering $41 billion in cash for rare disease and immunology company Insmed.

The deal is Sanofi’s second largest of all time, behind the 2004 acquisition of Aventis for $69.3 billion, and the largest deal in the sector since Pfizer’s $44.5 billion Seagen transaction in 2023.

With the blockbuster immunology and inflammation drug Dupixent hurtling towards a patent cliff, Garijo arrived in May with a mandate to shore up Sanofi’s growth outlook in the decade to come. The opportunity to buy Insmed emerged shortly after she arrived, Garijo confirmed on a Tuesday morning conference call.

“Insmed doesn’t come in isolation or as an standalone move,” Garijo said. “It is a critical step forward in our strategy that is already in motion, and we are executing with discipline and rigor across several dimensions.”

And this may not be all from Garijo’s business development team. The CEO signaled a desire to first incorporate Insmed—which she referred to as an “anchor acquisition"—than look to smaller, preclinical to Phase 2 companies for bolt-on deals.

Sanofi’s team will see a familiar face through the Insmed integration—former CEO Paul Hudson joined the company’s board in October.

BioSpace, Annalee Armstrong

Insmed will fit into Sanofi’s robust I&I portfolio, which includes pipeline assets brivekimig and lunsekimig, beyond Regeneron-partnered Dupixent.

Stars of the acquisition are Insmed’s approved products Brinsupri for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and Arikayce, an inhaled therapy for mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease. Insmed also has a deep pipeline of therapies in respiratory disease, I&I, neurological disease and rare disease.

“We like the strategic fit of the deal: Brinsupri gives SNY [Sanofi] a fast-growing respiratory franchise ahead of Dupixent’s patent expiry, while Arikayce adds additional durable revenue growth,” BMO Capital Markets wrote to investors on Tuesday morning.

The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2027, had been rumored over the past few weeks, with Tuesday’s announcement making it official.

Insmed’s shares spiked over 14% to $170.38 as the markets opened on Tuesday morning after the deal was announced. Sanofi rose more than 8% to $50.90.

Sanofi offered $175 per share for Insmed, a 46% premium on the Nov. 18 closing price. Insmed traded as high as $211 apiece in late 2025.

Sanofi CFO François Roger likened the premium to those paid by AstraZeneca for Alexion in 2021 and Pfizer for Seagen in 2023. “If you look at it, a 46% premium is very much in line with similar transaction of that scope because, I mean, it’s a big transaction,” he said. Acknowledging Insmed’s 17% drop from last year’s peak, Roger added, “We came in at the right time.”

The deal did not include any contingent value rights—earnouts that can tack on additional long-term value for shareholders. While the deal indeed offered them a nice premium, BMO noted that there could be room for an outside bidder to attempt to steal Insmed away via additional milestone payments.

Leerink Partners similarly warned of a potential bidding war. “A caveat is that although topping bids post deal announcements are extremely uncommon in biotech M&A, we cannot rule out another company bidding a higher price for INSM.”

Building a footprint

Insmed is not Sanofi’s only move to prepare for the post-Dupixent future. In October, the company re-signed the Regeneron partnership for an additional $1 billion to find the drug’s successor.

But the Insmed deal seemed to assuage analysts concerns about the coming patent cliff. “The acquisition should significantly offset the Dupixent patent cliff in a base case scenario and fully offset the cliff in a bull case scenario,” Leerink Partners wrote.

Leerink models total Dupixent revenue at about $30.7 billion for 2030, with profits split between the two partners. Regeneron is expected to take home about $12.1 billion for that year, while Insmed could bring $13.9 billion in revenue to Sanofi by 2035, according to the firm.

Insmed will be completely separate from—but complimentary to—Sanofi’s work with Regeneron, Garijo confirmed. Regeneron leadership was not consulted in the dealmaking process, though Garijo did say that she called the company’s CEO, Leonard Schleifer, to inform him of the deal ahead of the formal announcement.

The Regeneron partnership is focused on dermatology and allergy, Garijo said. Another Sanofi acquisition, the nearly $10 billion deal for Blueprint Medicines in 2025, provides Sanofi with respiratory assets and rare disease drugs. Insmed will expand the I&I portfolio.

“We are building our own footprint in immunology with this acquisition,” Garijo said. “One of the strategic consequences of this acquisition is that we are going to be able to build our own Sanofi immunology capabilities outside of the alliance. At the same time, we are going to rely on our expertise and on our own capabilities to be able to further boost the potential of Insmed medicines.”

Addressing new markets

Brinsupri, which was approved in August 2025 for NCFB, has totaled $1 billion in its first four quarters on the market so far, including $500 million for the third quarter. Sanofi sees another 500,000 adults who could be reached with the therapy, as only 32,000 have been treated.

Arikayce was approved in 2018 for second-line refractory MAC lung disease and booked $460 million in full year revenue for 2025. Sanofi sees an opportunity to expand the treatment into patients who are treatment-naive; an FDA application has already been submitted with a decision date of Jan. 28, 2027.

And then there is treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), an investigational program for lung diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension that could provide a once-daily dosing option for patients. Insmed had been running four Phase 3 programs to support expansion for TPIP, which is a pro-drug of treprostinil palmitil.

“It addresses one of the major flaws . . . with the molecule that’s already commercialized, which is the need [for] very frequent administration to sustain sufficient levels of drug at the target,” said Paulo Fontoura, head of R&D at Sanofi. Patients who take the currently approved formulation of treprostinil palmitil must do so four times a day, with doses at night often being skipped.

Fontoura sees opportunity for the inhaled formulation to help in other diseases as well. “Additionally, this mode of action could be beneficial across a range of pulmonary conditions that share similar pathophysiology related to both vascular reactivity and fibrosis.”

In rare disease, Insmed has two gene therapies in Phase 1 testing for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and ALS. Insmed also has platform technologies for AAV gene therapy delivery and CRISPR gene editing that Fontoura said will compliment Sanofi’s in-house work.

“In our view, SNY’s existing respiratory commercial infrastructure should provide a strong strategic fit for these assets, while importantly adding new growth drivers ahead of the eventual Dupixent LOE,” BMO wrote.

Sanofi leadership will host a strategy meeting on Dec. 9 to provide more details on R&D and plans for Insmed’s assets.

Editor’s note (Nov. 24): This story was updated at 10:20 a.m. ET with additional details.