Biotech executives will routinely risk $200 million on a priority review voucher to shave six months off a U.S. timeline, fully aware that the drug may still be rejected. Yet when it comes to international commercialization, that risk appetite vanishes. Encouraged by conservative lawyers and consultants, leadership teams are putting global launches on ice over global pricing concerns.

As CEO of Er-Kim, which partners with biotechs to bring their products to international markets, it’s clear to me that this is an irrational double standard that is burning through finite commercial windows and destroying asset value. President Donald Trump’s Most Favored Nation (MFN), which ties what U.S. programs pay for a drug to the lower prices paid in other developed countries, is not a reason to limit the value of innovative medicines.

The real cost of waiting

For biotechs, the fear under this burgeoning MFN paradigm is simple: Accept a lower launch price in one foreign market, and you risk handing U.S. payers a lower benchmark to price against.

The U.S. accounts for just over half of worldwide pharmaceutical spending. If ex-U.S. markets are not pursued, stateside business must roughly double—whether in terms of volume or price or, most likely, a mix of both—to preserve the same peak revenue. For some products, the international contribution is substantially larger. Ex-U.S. markets represented approximately 73% of the achondroplasia market in 2025, for example.

What is the likelihood that the lost ex-U.S. revenue can be recouped within the country? This is the missing question in many MFN discussions. The risk to U.S. pricing is examined extensively, while the revenue sacrificed outside the country is treated as though it carries no cost.

The real choice is not between international risk and no risk, but between two distinct risks: the effect of international pricing on the U.S. business versus the value lost by delaying ex-U.S. expansion.

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A medicine is strictly a time-limited asset, its economic life defined by patent windows and influenced by competitive erosion. Delay—a less extreme form of abandonment—may preserve optionality, but it also pushes international cash flows further into the future while the asset’s remaining commercial life declines.

Sometimes that commercial life is shorter than executives expect. The head start for first-mover therapies in the rare disease space is shrinking at a rapid pace, with pioneer treatments now often facing swift competition.

In spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Biogen’s Spinraza was approved in December 2016. Novartis’ Zolgensma followed approximately 29 months later, and Roche’s Evrysdi 14 months after that. In under four years, SMA went from zero approved therapies to three. In hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Akcea’s Tegsedi followed Alnylam’s Onpattro by just 56 days. And for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), IntraBio’s Agneursa came only four days after Zevra Therapeutics’ Miplyffa in September 2024, with three more NPC therapies already filed with the FDA or currently in Phase 3.

These fast-follower launches underscore why delaying a commercial rollout is a high-stakes strategic decision that requires the same rigorous analytical evaluation as a major capital investment.

A more rational approach

Some leadership teams appear to be waiting for the political winds in Washington to shift before making a call on international launch plans. That is a miscalculation.

Bipartisan momentum behind government drug price negotiations—from President Trump’s MFN executive orders to Democratic Medicare price negotiation frameworks—signals a shift. Sticking to an “all eggs in one basket” strategy by relying 100% on U.S. sales leaves biotechs exposed. If U.S. price negotiations accelerate and a company does not have an international footprint, it is left with zero market leverage and no secondary revenue streams to buffer the impact.

The American public supports government intervention in drug pricing. In a recent KFF Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust, 59% of U.S. adults said they were worried about affording prescription medicines—the highest level since tracking began in 2018. Seventy-two percent, including 68% of Republicans, said there is insufficient government regulation of drug prices.

Caution is not risk management—it is the refusal to manage risk.

Furthermore, a separate KFF poll found 84% of Americans agree that U.S. patients pay higher prices than those in other countries, and that many cannot afford their prescriptions and believe drug company profits are too high. The industry’s counterargument, that government involvement means fewer new drugs, convinces just 33% of respondents.

This public sentiment suggests that whichever way the political winds may blow, a rollback of price oversight is highly unlikely. Threatening to withhold drugs or pull out of international markets to preserve U.S. pricing power has already proven unsuccessful in Europe, and could prove even less effective as U.S. price controls expand.

But ex-U.S. pricing is far from uniform. In some markets, competition is compressing prices in certain therapeutic areas, while severe unmet need and limited budget impact support materially higher prices in others. Treating every international market as a uniform pricing risk obscures the differences that a rational launch strategy should exploit.

The relevant decision, therefore, is not whether to launch internationally, but when, where and under what contractual protections. The geography of value is drug-specific. Some rare disease products derive most of their treatable population and commercial opportunity from international markets; other assets may remain heavily concentrated in high-premium U.S. channels. Management’s first task is to establish where the asset sits on that spectrum.

Once the exposure is quantified and a company has a realistic view of global pricing risks, leaders can protect asset value while still expanding internationally by:

Staging the order in which a drug is launched in various countries based on how those regions influence prices in other regions.

Rethinking an ex-U.S. footprint centered on downstream risk mitigation. Managing commercial exposure means avoiding strict, high-cost investments early in a launch. Establishing flexible market access frameworks allows companies to maintain better oversight over global pricing and negotiations while bypassing the heavy overhead of dedicated local sales forces.

Designing flexible partnerships by structuring deal terms so that when entering key markets, companies are not locking themselves into permanent pricing commitments that may not work out down the line.

International commercialization should not be treated as an all-or-nothing hazard. It is a standard, model-able business risk. Waiting may ultimately prove to be the correct decision in specific cases, but it can only be called rational after the value preserved by waiting has been weighed against the discounted international revenue, competitive positioning and remaining commercial life being surrendered.

Biotech leaders routinely make decisions under profound scientific uncertainty. International commercialization deserves the same courage and discipline. Until both sides of the equation have been quantified, caution is not risk management—it is the refusal to manage risk.