“[M]ore time, more possibilities, and a better future.” Those words appeared near the beginning of Summit Therapeutics’ Nov. 15 announcement that the FDA had declined to approve ivonescimab for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Drawing on her experience as a cancer survivor, Summit’s co-CEO Maky Zanganeh spoke about what another treatment option could mean for patients and their families. Had it been approved, ivonescimab would have been the first PD-1xVEGF bispecific to hit the U.S. market.

The announcement acknowledged that the Phase 3 HARMONi trial had missed its overall survival (OS) endpoint and that the FDA considered the progression-free survival (PFS) benefit insufficient to support approval. The full letter, published two days later, detailed additional concerns about the trial’s design, safety and applicability to U.S. patients.

The agency could not establish whether the PFS result applied to U.S. patients. Of the 275 progression or death events in the prespecified analysis, 257 (93%) occurred in patients enrolled in China. The FDA had flagged the enrollment as a potential problem in March 2023 and again at the May 2025 pre-filing meeting. Those concerns remained unresolved when Summit submitted its application.

The FDA also called the PFS gain “modest” in light of the added risks, including serious immune-related toxicities and toxicities associated with VEGF inhibition. It also treated the posthoc analyses as exploratory, with the survival analysis further limited by different regional data cutoffs. The agency recommended that Summit submit results from a new, adequate and well-controlled multiregional trial.

In effect, the FDA is asking for a redo.

This wasn’t the outcome Summit had hoped for. As a healthcare investment banking professional, I was curious about how the company had presented its clinical results over the years, so I revisited its ivonescimab announcements.

“Summit made a compelling case for the drug’s potential, while leaving the assessment of remaining uncertainties to the market.”

A $500 million head start

In December 2022, Summit agreed to pay Akeso $500 million upfront for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ivonescimab in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan. By then, Akeso had largely finished enrolling patients in its Chinese Phase 3 trial, HARMONi-A. The companies carried eligible patients from that trial into the multiregional HARMONi study. Akeso CEO Yu Xia later described the approach as “a bit of a shortcut” (translated from Chinese). It saved time, but by the primary analysis, median follow-up was 32.7 months for Asian patients and just 9.2 months for Western patients.

While HARMONi was still enrolling patients in the West, Summit had a result from a separate Phase 3 trial to share. After HARMONi-2 showed a PFS advantage over Merck’s mega-blockbuster PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a China-based trial, some media outlets dubbed ivonescimab a “Keytruda killer.” Indeed, the headline of Akeso’s press release opened with “ivonescimab monotherapy decisively beats pembrolizumab.” The advantage was in PFS in a first-line lung cancer trial, but the data came from China, leaving open whether those results would be sufficient to support an FDA approval.

Those data came a year later, when HARMONi, the trial behind Summit’s U.S. application, also met its PFS endpoint. This time, however, overall survival was a primary endpoint as well—and it missed. When the conversation turned to that endpoint, Zanganeh characterized the missed threshold as a matter of decimal places.

‘You’re playing with the penny numbers’

In HARMONi, median OS was 16.8 months with ivonescimab plus chemotherapy and 14 months with placebo plus chemotherapy. The hazard ratio was 0.79, suggesting a 21% lower estimated hazard of death, but the p-value was non-significant at 0.057. In the Western subgroup, the OS hazard ratio was 0.98 at the primary analysis, showing little difference between the treatment groups at that point.

At Goldman Sachs’ healthcare conference in June 2025, analyst Salveen Richter asked what might explain HARMONi’s failure to achieve statistical significance on OS. Zanganeh compared the 0.057 p-value with the standard significance cutoff of 0.05. “You’re playing with the penny numbers,” she said.

But the trial was designed with a stricter significance threshold than the conventional 0.05, requiring a p-value below 0.0448 to meet its OS endpoint. And the question wasn’t just how close Summit came to statistical significance, but whether the survival data were convincing enough for the FDA. Summit acknowledged at the same conference that OS had been included as a primary endpoint at the FDA’s request. The FDA’s eventual decision showed how consequential that missed endpoint would become.

‘Two 0.76s’ bridge

With longer follow-up, the Western OS hazard ratio improved, moving from 0.98 to 0.84, then to 0.76. Around the 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer, Summit described the Western and Asian survival results as “consistent.” Akeso’s latest 2026 interim report went further, saying efficacy, safety and long-term survival benefits had been “consistently and thoroughly validated through multiple Phase 3 clinical studies across China, North America and Europe.”

In that updated analysis, the global and Western OS hazard ratios both rounded to 0.76, but the underlying data told a more complicated story. The extended follow-up covered only 165 Western patients, while data for the 273 Asian patients, representing 62% of the trial population, remained locked at the April 2025 cutoff. The global hazard ratio of 0.76, with a nominal p-value of 0.0151, therefore combined updated Western data with older Asian data. In the Western subgroup alone, the same hazard ratio came with a much wider 95% confidence interval (0.52–1.10), which still crossed 1.0—the point indicating no difference in death risk between treatment groups. While the point estimate favored ivonescimab, the Western data could not rule out no survival benefit or even a modest increase in the hazard of death.

Summit’s latest 10-Q SEC filing before the FDA decision put the company’s and the agency’s views in consecutive paragraphs. Summit said it believed the regimen offered a favorable benefit-risk profile despite the survival miss. In the next paragraph, it disclosed that the FDA considered a statistically significant OS benefit necessary to support approval and that the PFS results might be insufficient.

“Nothing changes”

In November 2025, Summit counted “four positive Phase III studies after four Phase III readouts.” A year later, in the announcement of the FDA decision, Summit’s chair and co-CEO Robert Duggan cited five—HARMONi counted because it met the PFS endpoint, but fell short on the OS endpoint central to the FDA’s decision. As for his confidence in ivonescimab, he said “nothing changes.”

There were also reasons for optimism about ivonescimab’s broader development program. About six weeks before the FDA decision, AstraZeneca completed a $2 billion equity investment in Summit and agreed to explore combinations of ivonescimab with several antibody-drug conjugates. In first-line lung cancer, HARMONi-3 is testing ivonescimab plus chemotherapy head-to-head against Keytruda plus chemotherapy.

With several clinical trials still underway, ivonescimab’s story is far from over. As new results emerge, the focus will be on what they tell us about the drug’s potential, how much confidence to place in them and what remains uncertain.