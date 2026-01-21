SUBSCRIBE
The Biotech CEO Sisterhood gathered women leaders and allies in Union Square during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026.
C-suite
JPM26: Filling C-Suites, Union Square—and Elevators—With Pink
Attendance at the Biotech CEO Sisterhood’s annual photo of women leaders and allies in Union Square doubled this year. There’s still more work to do.
January 21, 2026
2 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Industry Leader and Market Dominance of a Company
Business
JPM26: KalVista’s HAE Win Is a ‘Tale of Two Markets’
After winning a surprise approval for its hereditary angioedema drug Ekterly, KalVista is confident the oral offering will capture the lion’s share of the market for on-demand use.
January 21, 2026
3 min read
Dan Samorodnitsky
Podcast
JPM26 Recap, Novo’s Oral Wegovy Soars as Lilly’s Orforglipron Is Delayed, IPOs Return
The obesity market and Most Favored Nation drug pricing were among the topics de jour at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference last week, while smaller biotechs sought to assure investors that their regulatory ducks are in a row; Novo Nordisk’s oral obesity pill got off to a hot start while the FDA delayed a decision on Eli Lilly’s investigational offering; and SpyGlass Pharma and AgomAb Therapeutics join the 2026 IPO club.
January 21, 2026
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
Vector artwork depicts underdog wins.
Obesity
JPM26: After a Tough 2025, Biohaven Is Gearing Up To Challenge Goliath—Lilly
Biohaven has suffered a few setbacks in recent months, including an FDA rejection and a missed $150 million benchmark payment, but CEO Vlad Coric looked for the brighter side at JPM, specifically emphasizing a serendipitous discovery that could get the company in the obesity game.
January 20, 2026
3 min read
Dan Samorodnitsky
a paper boat that passes through obstacles and advances to its goal
Mergers & acquisitions
JPM26: Galapagos’ New CEO Is Here To Finally Turn the Ship Around
Henry Gosebruch, who has $3.5 billion in capital to deploy, is thinking broad as he steers the decades-old biotech out of years of turmoil. 
January 19, 2026
4 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
As biotechs faced investors at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, they emphasized agreement with the FDA on clinical trial design and regulatory pathways to approval. Atara, meanwhile, lamented the agency’s “complete reversal of position” after its therapy for a rare surgical complication was rejected.
January 19, 2026
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Vector of a businessman standing at cross his career being offered financial incentives
Business
JPM26: Protagonist Has a $400M Decision To Make. It’s a No-Brainer
Following rusfertide’s triumphant Phase III trial last year, Protagonist must decide how involved to be in future development. Hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line.
January 16, 2026
2 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky and cloud.Paper art style of business teamwork and one different vision creative concept idea.Vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
JPM26: Deal Hungry Novo Moves With ‘Intention’ To Put Metsera in the Rearview
Speaking on the sidelines of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Novo business development executive Tamara Darsow said the company is gunning for obesity and diabetes assets.
January 16, 2026
3 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Top view of successful businessman lost in labyrinth
RNA editing
JPM26: Korro Bio Looks To Save Itself Despite Unenviable Position
After a cacophony of troubles hit the RNA editing biotech last fall, CEO Ram Aiyar is in San Francisco to develop partnerships, pitch the potential of its new AATD program and find more money to keep the dream alive.
January 16, 2026
3 min read
Dan Samorodnitsky
place marker transportation to the destination, Locating destinations and locations travel for business in large places,3d rendering
Editorial
JPM26: Verizon Outage Unites Directionless Conference Goers
It doesn’t matter how many times you have traversed Union Square; no one knows which way is north, or where The Westin is in relation to the Ritz Carlton. A Verizon outage brought that into focus on Wednesday.
January 15, 2026
1 min read
Annalee Armstrong
