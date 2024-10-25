SUBSCRIBE
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
Obesity Startup Metsera Inks Manufacturing Pact With Amneal on Heels of Phase I Readout
A week after it released positive early-stage data, Metsera has partnered with Amneal Pharmaceuticals in an effort to secure the development and supply of its investigational weight loss therapy MET-097.
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale on pale blue wood background. Analog scale operated with spring that pressure is calibrated to translate tension into a mass readout.
Weight Loss
New Weight Loss Biotech Metsera Stuns with 7.5% Weight Loss, Few Side Effects
Amid a flurry of weight loss readouts, a fresh-on-the-scene startup has come out with Phase I results showing weight loss at day 36 on par with or better than competitors, with few gastrointestinal side effects.
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Injection pens meant for weight-loss medications
Business
Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera Launches with $290M, Looks to Tap Lucrative Obesity Market
The clinical-stage biotech emerged from stealth on Thursday with several oral and injectable candidates, including a GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase I trials, in an effort to challenge Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
Amneal and Metsera Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Supply Portfolio of Next-Generation Medicines for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases
October 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Metsera Reports Highly Competitive Results from Ongoing Trial of Novel, Potential Once-Monthly Injectable GLP-1 Receptor Agonist MET-097
September 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Metsera Launches to Lead the Next Generation of Medicines for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases
April 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read