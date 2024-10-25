Metsera
A week after it released positive early-stage data, Metsera has partnered with Amneal Pharmaceuticals in an effort to secure the development and supply of its investigational weight loss therapy MET-097.
Amid a flurry of weight loss readouts, a fresh-on-the-scene startup has come out with Phase I results showing weight loss at day 36 on par with or better than competitors, with few gastrointestinal side effects.
The clinical-stage biotech emerged from stealth on Thursday with several oral and injectable candidates, including a GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase I trials, in an effort to challenge Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
