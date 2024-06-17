SUBSCRIBE
Beam Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Illustration of a base nucleotide being
Drug Development
Beam Launches Early-Stage Study of Allogeneic, Base-Edited CAR-T Therapy
Biotech Beam Therapeutics has dosed the first patient in a Phase I/II study of its base-edited CAR-T therapy in relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.
September 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing enzyme, 3d illustration
Drug Development
CRISPR on the Cusp: The Promise and the Pain Points
Gene editing technologies are advancing rapidly in the clinic, with the potential first approval later this year, but challenges remain.
July 7, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Natalia Mesa
Pictured: Close up of $100 bills/Nomad_Soul/Adobe
Business
Beam Spin-Out Orbital Therapeutics Raises $270M to Advance RNA Portfolio
Orbital will use Series A funds to advance RNA-based vaccines, immunomodulators and protein replacement therapies.
April 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing enzyme, 3d illustration
Drug Development
Gene Editing Therapeutics Could Hit the Market in 2023
Currently, there are no gene editing–based treatments on the market, but the technology continues its march toward potential FDA approval, with several products in mid- and late-stage trials.
April 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Al Drago/CQ Roll Call
Drug Development
FDA Clears First IND for a Multiplex-Base Edited Investigational Therapy
The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Beam Therapeutics’ BEAM-201 and cleared the way for an Investigational New Drug Application, the company announced Friday.
December 2, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Scientist removes a tube. Gloved hand. Light blue tint applied to image.
Drug Development
Beam Enrolls Trial’s First Patient in “Step Forward” for Base Editing
Beam Therapeutics has enrolled the first patient in a Phase I/II trial studying a gene therapy leveraging base editing in adults with severe sickle cell disease.
November 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
Verve and Beam Face Regulatory Roadblocks with Next-Gen Base Editors
Verve Therapeutics’ base editing program has been forced into a detour after the FDA placed a hold on its investigational new drug application. Beam has also posted its own regulatory update.
November 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Alnylam, Beam and More Launch New RNA Player Orbital Tx
Orbital Therapeutics, co-founded by John Maraganore, launched with the goal of harnessing the full potential of RNA-based therapeutics to tackle diseases in a new and more effective manner.
September 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pictured: FDA sign at headquarters/Courtesy of Get
FDA
FDA Weekly Review: Bayer, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Gamida Cell and More
The FDA has had a busy week, accepting drug applications, approving clinical trials and granting various special designations for Gamida Cell, Cellectis, Scynexis & more.
August 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Pfizer and Beam Enter Exclusive Multi-Target Research Collaboration to Advance Novel In Vivo Base Editing Programs for a Range of Rare Diseases
January 10, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Business
Apellis and Beam Therapeutics Enter Exclusive Research Collaboration to Apply Base Editing to Discover Novel Therapies for Complement-Driven Diseases
June 30, 2021
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
Magenta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Evaluate Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) MGTA-117 as Conditioning Regimen for Base Editing Therapies
June 15, 2020
 · 
10 min read
Deals
Beam Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
February 11, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Beam Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering at $17.00 per share
February 11, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Beam Therapeutics Announces Multiple Scientific Advances in its Base Editing Technology Platforms
February 11, 2020
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Beam Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering at $17.00 per share.
February 5, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Business
Beam Therapeutics Promotes Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., to President and Chief Scientific Officer
January 24, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Beam Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for Complementary Base Editing Approaches for Hemoglobinopathies at ASH 2019
December 8, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Beam Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Base Editing Programs for Hemoglobinopathies at ASH 2019
November 21, 2019
 · 
1 min read
