SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

JPM26: Lilly Plots Path to Dominance as Obesity Market Enters a New Era

January 14, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis

iStock, jetcityimage

BMO analysts say Eli Lilly is well-positioned to maintain its lead in the ballooning weight loss space, predicting “strengthening leadership in obesity and beyond” as portfolios expand and patient access improves.

Eli Lilly has set out its strategy for dominating the obesity market in 2026 and beyond, betting that the expansion of its portfolio and manufacturing strength will enable the Indianapolis-based pharma to hold off emerging rivals.

Lilly has established itself as the market leader in obesity, coming from behind to replace Novo Nordisk as the prevailing force in the massive and fast-growing market. Now, Lilly faces the challenge of maintaining its leadership in the face of Novo’s efforts to regain momentum and potential GLP-1 launches from new market entrants including Pfizer and Roche.

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Lilly CEO Dave Ricks set out his strategy for what he views as a new era in treating obesity and related complications. Ricks framed the new era as a shift from single approved products to broad portfolios of medicines across expanded indications, and from barriers to access to increasing coverage and direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales.

BMO Capital Markets analysts said they believe Lilly is well positioned to achieve its goals, predicting “strengthening leadership in obesity and beyond” in a note to investors on Tuesday. The analysts said broadening patient access and the potential launch of Lilly’s second GLP-1 molecule provide “growth and certainty” at the start of 2026.

Dollar Sign with Colorful geometric shapes. Business in trendy riso graph design. Geometry elements with Currency Symbol, abstract risograph print texture style.
C-suite
Eli Lilly Enters Uncharted Territory as Market Cap Nears $1T
The drugmaker’s dominance of the obesity market is fueling predictions that years of growth lie ahead.
November 20, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor

Lilly secured expanded access through its recent deal with the Trump administration and had already unlocked DTC sales by setting up LillyDirect. Ricks said the DTC platform serves about 1 million people, adding that Lilly this year plans to “improve the flow, the checkout [and] the tech behind it.”

The drugmaker is also aiming to expand its portfolio of GLP-1 drugs across all channels this year, with Ricks expecting the FDA to approve the oral small molecule orforglipron in the second quarter. The exact timing is unknown given the lack of statutory deadlines for drug candidates with a new Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher, which orforglipron received in November.

Ricks said the important thing is that the approval is “in front of the [Medicare] Part D access expansion, and I expect it will be.” Securing FDA approval ahead of the access expansion would ensure orforglipron is available via Medicare Part D at the same time as Novo’s Wegovy pill, a rival oral GLP-1 drug that hit the market this month.

BMO analysts have predicted that the fasting requirement for the Wegovy pill will give orforglipron an edge. Earlier at the J.P. Morgan event, Novo CEO Maziar Mike Doustdar said orforglipron could have its own restrictions, pointing to a study protocol about concomitant statin use. Ricks said Doustdar’s point is a nonissue, arguing that “there’s no reason scientifically to expect anything” about statin use on the label.

Beyond Novo, Lilly could face competition from companies that have spent billions of dollars in pursuit of market share. Ricks outlined one strategy that he believes could be successful for new entrants.

“If there’s 200 chronic diseases that are downstream affected by obesity, surely Novo and Lilly will have left one or two behind,” Ricks said. “I think some companies will choose to niche into one of those, try to get pricing power [and] own a narrow but focused segment. That’s viable.”

Yet while Lilly may concede some niches, Ricks wants to control the main obesity market. Ricks pointed to Lilly’s pipeline to make the case that would-be rivals may find it hard to launch better drugs, and to its manufacturing scale to argue that new entrants will struggle to set significantly lower prices.

Rocket rising moving up with growthing graph bar. Marketing time, Start up business, Business success strategy, New project. Rocket launch. Business startup concept. 3d minimal render illustration
Weight loss
Lilly Redefines the Pharma Mega-Blockbuster
Previous mega blockbusters took years to reach their peak sales. Lilly’s tirzepatide franchise is on course to exceed them just a few years in.
November 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Limited resources, profit distribution, resource sharing concept. Three hands with forks and one pie chart. Minimalist collage
GLP-1
Lilly, Novo Skew Overall Pharma Trends With Colossal GLP-1 Sales Growth
From revenue to R&D investment, Novo and Lilly and their mega-blockbuster weight loss drugs Zepbound and Wegovy have moved into a new pharma stratosphere, far eclipsing their rivals.
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong

Weight loss Obesity Drug pricing
Eli Lilly and Company
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
FDA Asks Novo, Lilly To Remove Suicide Warnings From GLP-1 Weight Loss Products
January 14, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Lyra Shutters, EMD Serono Downsizes
January 14, 2026
 · 
44 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Podcast
Deals Roll at JPM26, Policy Front and Center, IPOs Are Back, FDA Stays Busy
January 14, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Events
JPM26: Confident Merck Sees Growth Through Keytruda Loss of Exclusivity
January 13, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie