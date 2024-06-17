AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP
NEWS
AstraZeneca is seeking a fixed-duration approval for Calquence, which will allow patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia to take breaks from the therapy and prevent excessive toxicities and drug resistance.
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
The three companies raised their respective full-year earnings forecasts on Thursday, buoyed by robust sales in the second quarter and their continued dominant market positions.
AstraZeneca is proposing to use Imfinzi for resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the perioperative setting—both before and after surgical resection of the tumor. However, ahead of Thursday’s advisory committee meeting, FDA staffers have expressed concerns.
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
AstraZeneca on Wednesday unveiled Phase I results for its PCSK9 inhibitor, acquired from Dogma Therapeutics in 2020, which when combined with a statin reduced LDL-C levels in patients with high “bad” cholesterol.
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate Dato-DXd failed to significantly improve overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer patients versus docetaxel.
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS