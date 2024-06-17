SUBSCRIBE
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

NEWS
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Cancer
AstraZeneca’s Calquence Aces Phase III CLL Trial, Eyes Fixed-Duration Approval
AstraZeneca is seeking a fixed-duration approval for Calquence, which will allow patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia to take breaks from the therapy and prevent excessive toxicities and drug resistance.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Medicine seamless border. A bottle of vitamins, ointment, liquid for injection. Watercolor illustration. Isolated on a white background. For design of pharmacy products, educational medical materials.
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Concept illustration showing two hands exchanging a dollar sign for a lightbulb
Earnings
AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi Raise 2024 Outlooks on Strong Q2 Sales
The three companies raised their respective full-year earnings forecasts on Thursday, buoyed by robust sales in the second quarter and their continued dominant market positions.
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of AstraZeneca's headquarters building in Silicon Valley
Adcomms
FDA Flags Potential ‘Overtreatment’ for NSCLC With AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi Ahead of Adcomm
AstraZeneca is proposing to use Imfinzi for resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the perioperative setting—both before and after surgical resection of the tumor. However, ahead of Thursday’s advisory committee meeting, FDA staffers have expressed concerns.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
IRA
AstraZeneca Appeals IRA Loss, Reiterates Constitutional Challenge to Drug Price Negotiations
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca's production plant in Sweden
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Touts Early-Stage Results for Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor
AstraZeneca on Wednesday unveiled Phase I results for its PCSK9 inhibitor, acquired from Dogma Therapeutics in 2020, which when combined with a statin reduced LDL-C levels in patients with high “bad” cholesterol.
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates carrying toxic payloads
Drug Development
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo ADC Misses Endpoint in Phase III NSCLC Study
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate Dato-DXd failed to significantly improve overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer patients versus docetaxel.
May 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with AstraZeneca for Multiple Assets to Advance Potential First-in-Class Treatments
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Pinetree Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Option and Global License Agreement for Preclinical EGFR Degrader Candidate with AstraZeneca
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Voydeya approved in Canada as add-on therapy to ravulizumab or eculizumab for adults with the rare disease PNH who have residual hemolytic anemia due to extravascular hemolysis
July 23, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
AstraZeneca Closes Acquisition of Amolyt Pharma
July 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 84% in patients with unresectable, Stage III EGFR-mutated lung cancer vs. placebo in LAURA Phase III trial
June 2, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Drug Development
ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 13.2 months in HR-positive, HER2-low and HER2-ultralow metastatic breast cancer following one or more lines of endocrine therapy
June 2, 2024
 · 
39 min read
Drug Development
IMFINZI® (durvalumab) is the first and only immunotherapy to show survival benefit in limited-stage small cell lung cancer in global Phase III trial, reducing the risk of death by 27% vs. placebo
June 2, 2024
 · 
27 min read
Job Trends
Truqap™ (capivasertib) plus fulvestrant now available in Canada
May 31, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Shareholders Approve Acquisition by AstraZeneca
May 29, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Datopotamab deruxtecan showed clinically meaningful overall survival improvement vs. chemotherapy in patients with advanced nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer in TROPION-Lung01 Phase III trial
May 27, 2024
 · 
9 min read
