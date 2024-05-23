SUBSCRIBE
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
As the DOJ and SEC look into two of its senior employees, Cassava Sciences’ CEO and one senior vice president have departed the company.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
People
Gilead CMO to Resign in 2025 After Back-to-Back Stumbles
The last few months have been difficult for Gilead, with several late-stage failures and development discontinuations. Amid these problems, Merdad Parsey will be stepping down from his CMO role early next year.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
Following a disappointing IPO and the loss of Moderna’s gene editing contract, Metagenomi’s Chief Scientific Officer Luis Borges is departing the biotech.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
Business
Pfizer CSO Mikael Dolsten to Step Down After 15 Years Driving R&D
The pharma giant announced Tuesday that Mikael Dolsten is leaving his role as chief science officer after more than 15 years. Pfizer is conducting an external search for a replacement with Dolsten staying on to assist in finding his replacement over next several months.
July 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A graphic showing figures on opposing coin stacks
Business
9 Top Biopharma CEO-to-Employee Pay Gaps
Despite weathering a difficult year, biopharma continues to see massive pay gaps between CEOs and their median employees, with top executives often earning hundreds of times more.
May 21, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A group of executives and doctors at a conference table
Business
FDA Sets Date for Eli Lilly’s Donanemab Adcomm While Pondering Changes to Format
On June 10, the FDA will convene its Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss the New Drug Application for Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug.
April 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
A Takeda Oncology Leader’s Passion Fuels A Patient-First Approach
Takeda Oncology US Head of Sales, Annette Montandon, discusses how embodying a patient-first approach is key to the success of colorectal cancer drug FRUZAQLA®.
April 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights Staff
Robert Hariri/Celularity photo
Business
Robert Hariri: Developing Cost-Effective Cell Therapies From Placentas
The Celularity CEO and founder tells BioSpace he believes that placenta-derived cells are the future of stem cell therapies to fight autoimmune disease, cancer, even aging.
April 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Shell game with business executives
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Bayer Continues Leadership Shakeup with Hires at Subsidiaries
Read the latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace.
April 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Shell game with business executives
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Lonza Hires New CEO
Read the latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Shell game with business executives
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: A2 Bio, Bayer, BioNTech and More
See our latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace.
March 26, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Drug Development
Bayer’s Sweeping Executive Cuts, Wegovy’s Expanding Reach
Bayer cut its C-suite nearly in half amid a massive restructuring. Meanwhile, the U.S. government says it will pay for Wegovy for patients with heart disease.
March 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Bayer's office in Berlin, Germany/iStock
Business
Bayer Eliminates Nearly Half of Its Executive Positions in Major Overhaul
As part of a sweeping reorganization, Bayer Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday shuffled its leadership roster, which included the creation of a new unit and role changes for its executives.
March 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A red illustration of a businessman walk
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Sumitomo, Kineta, IDRx and More
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: A red illustration of a businessman walk
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: ReNAgade, Adaptimmune, Vittoria and More
Plus, last week Richard Gonzalez announced his retirement from AbbVie, PhRMA appointed Gilead’s O’Day to chair its board and Joseph Papa became president and CEO of Emergent.
February 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Amanda Banks, Experienced Biotech Leader & Physician as Chief Development Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
GeoVax Appoints Teresa Lambe, Acclaimed Professor of Vaccinology and Immunology at the Oxford Vaccine Group, to Its Scientific Advisory Board
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Adlai Nortye Appoints Roger Sawhney, M.D. to Its Board of Directors
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Ardelyx Appoints Experienced Biopharma Executive, Eric Foster, as Chief Commercial Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Adlai Nortye Reports Unaudited First Half 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Progress
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Research Bridge Partners Appoints New Members to the Company’s Board of Directors
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Dr. Mitchell J. Silver Joins Contego Medical as Chief Medical Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Regina Graul, Ph.D., Promoted to Chief Executive Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Olympia Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Cognos Therapeutics Announces Formation of Industry Advisory Board
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
89bio Appoints Francis Sarena as Chief Operating Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Ultimovacs Announces Notice of Resignation from Deputy Board Member
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
I-Mab Appoints U.S. Auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Ayana Bio Welcomes Biotechnology Veteran Jill Zullo to its Board of Directors
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Appointment of Sanjeev Narula as Chief Financial Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Quotient Therapeutics Appoints Peter Campbell, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Cellectis Appoints Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne as Chief Medical Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
ALX Oncology Appoints Alan Sandler, M.D., to Board of Directors
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
OS Therapies Announces Osteosarcoma Scientific and Medical Advisory Board
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
aTyr Pharma Announces Appointment of Jayant Aphale, PhD, as Vice President of Technical Operations
August 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
