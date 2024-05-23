People
As the DOJ and SEC look into two of its senior employees, Cassava Sciences’ CEO and one senior vice president have departed the company.
The last few months have been difficult for Gilead, with several late-stage failures and development discontinuations. Amid these problems, Merdad Parsey will be stepping down from his CMO role early next year.
Following a disappointing IPO and the loss of Moderna’s gene editing contract, Metagenomi’s Chief Scientific Officer Luis Borges is departing the biotech.
The pharma giant announced Tuesday that Mikael Dolsten is leaving his role as chief science officer after more than 15 years. Pfizer is conducting an external search for a replacement with Dolsten staying on to assist in finding his replacement over next several months.
Despite weathering a difficult year, biopharma continues to see massive pay gaps between CEOs and their median employees, with top executives often earning hundreds of times more.
On June 10, the FDA will convene its Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss the New Drug Application for Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug.
Takeda Oncology US Head of Sales, Annette Montandon, discusses how embodying a patient-first approach is key to the success of colorectal cancer drug FRUZAQLA®.
The Celularity CEO and founder tells BioSpace he believes that placenta-derived cells are the future of stem cell therapies to fight autoimmune disease, cancer, even aging.
Bayer cut its C-suite nearly in half amid a massive restructuring. Meanwhile, the U.S. government says it will pay for Wegovy for patients with heart disease.
As part of a sweeping reorganization, Bayer Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday shuffled its leadership roster, which included the creation of a new unit and role changes for its executives.
Plus, last week Richard Gonzalez announced his retirement from AbbVie, PhRMA appointed Gilead’s O’Day to chair its board and Joseph Papa became president and CEO of Emergent.
