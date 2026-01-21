SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

JPM26: Filling C-Suites, Union Square—And Elevators—With Pink

January 21, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
The Biotech CEO Sisterhood gathered women leaders and allies in Union Square during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026.

The Biotech CEO Sisterhood gathered women leaders and allies in Union Square during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026.

Josh Edelson

Attendance at the Biotech CEO Sisterhood’s annual photo of women leaders and allies in Union Square doubled this year. There’s still more work to do.

As many as 1,000 pink-clad women and allies met in Union Square on the second day of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference for what has become a joyous tradition organized by the Biotech CEO Sisterhood.

This was the second year of the photo, and AI estimates suggest this year’s turnout may have doubled from 2025 with 800 to 1,000 people. All of them gathered to support women’s leadership in biopharma and encourage the next generation of female executives.

Later, the Biotech CEO Sisterhood met for a reception where Cosmopolitans were served and pink pantsuits were the fashion statement of choice. It was a celebration of all the executives who are pushing boundaries in this industry. Since its inception in 2022, the group has grown to about 350 members, while other organizations have sprung up to support different C-suite roles, including CMO, CFO, CLO, CSO, CHRO and COBO.

The record turnout for the photo in San Francisco followed a year where women led the major headline M&A deals in biopharma. Intra-Cellular CEO Sharon Mates guided her company through the biggest acquisition of 2025, Johnson & Johnson’s $14.6 billion buy. Similarly, Avidity CEO Sarah Boyce navigated a tough back and forth to sell the neuromuscular biotech to Novartis for $12 billion. There were many more.

Woman Standing in Front of Mirror Looking goal Themselves as Successful concept vector illustrator stock illustration
C-suite
Biotech Leader Gujrathi Holds Up a Mirror for Other Women
Sheila Gujrathi, former CEO of Gossamer Bio, has written a new book that aims to offer the type of leadership manual she never had in her early career.
October 15, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read More

The industry lost a leading woman CEO in Emma Walmsley as she departed GSK, but Julie Price will take over at Takeda later this year.

And Price could be joined by more, as Mates, Boyce and the other women who exited in 2025 recycle back into the industry. For that matter, what’s Walmsley’s next gig? She hasn’t said, but she will continue consulting for GSK throughout the year for now.

Another way Walmsley changed the industry was through her fashion. She always appeared for earnings presentations in bright colors, breathing light into an industry traditionally filled with men in dark suits. Often she wore the vibrant orange of GSK, but sometimes pink too, fitting right in with the Biotech CEO Sisterhood’s “On Tuesdays We Wear Pink” campaign.

Indeed, around San Francisco last Tuesday, pink was the color du jour. But this reporter still found herself alone, wearing a hot pink blazer, in an elevator full of navy, grey and black suited men on more than one occasion.

We still have more to do.

Scenes from Union Square, where women and allies—including former FDA regulator Richard Pazdur—gathered on January 13 to celebrate women leaders in biopharma. The event was hosted by the Biotech CEO Sisterhood. Video by Annalee Armstrong/BioSpace

3D collage design composite trend artwork sketch of different routeway direction target trader young lady back walk step success choice.
C-suite
The 5 Most Powerful Women in Biopharma
As the industry loses one of its key female leaders in GSK CEO Emma Walmsley, BioSpace profiles the women leading the industry’s smaller biopharmas.
October 8, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read More

Editorial Leadership C-suite
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
JPM26 Recap, Novo’s Oral Wegovy Soars as Lilly’s Orforglipron Is Delayed, IPOs Return
January 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing abstract wavy background
Career Advice
Going With the Flow: Finding Success in Academic and Biotech Research Cultures
January 21, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Manali Shah
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Mergers & acquisitions
GSK Picks Up RAPT for $2.2B as Miels Makes First Move as CEO
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner