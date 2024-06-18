SUBSCRIBE
Biogen

NEWS
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
EU Regulatory Panel Recommends Against Approval of Eisai, Biogen’s Leqembi for Alzheimer’s
The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use found that Leqembi’s benefits do not outweigh the risks of severe side effects associated with the treatment.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Hand shaking while holding a glass
Clinical research
Biogen, Sage Scrap Essential Tremor Study After Phase II Failure
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics’ investigational neuroactive steroid did not significantly improve upper limb tremors in patients with essential tremor, the companies announced Wednesday.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Companies to Watch for Potential M&As in 2024
Analysts predict a booming year for mergers and acquisitions, powered by obesity drug sales and pressure from upcoming patent expirations.
June 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: Biogen's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Deals
Biogen Beefs Up Immuno Pipeline with Potential $1.8B HI-Bio Acquisition
Days after backing out of two Ionis-partnered neuro programs, Biogen has inked a potential $1.8 billion buy of Human Immunology Biosciences and boosting its late-stage immunology pipeline.
May 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
FDA Greenlights Two Interchangeable Biosimilars to Regeneron’s Eylea
The regulator on Monday approved two interchangeable biosimilars to Regeneron’s Eylea, providing additional competition for the pharma’s blockbuster as key patent protections are set to expire.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Business
Biogen Drops Ionis-Partnered Assets in ALS, Angelman Syndrome After Early-Stage Readouts
Disappointed with Phase I/II results for two Ionis-partnered programs, one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and another for Angelman syndrome, Biogen has opted to not proceed with their development.
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of money and golden bull and bear
Business
Winners and Losers in Biopharma’s Q1 2024 Earnings Season
The weight-loss drug bonanza continued in the first quarter of 2024 for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, as Amgen also posted strong results, while Biogen and BMS struggled early in the financial year.
May 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
New Clinical Data Demonstrates Three Years of Continuous Treatment with Dual-Acting LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) Continues to Significantly Benefit Early Alzheimer’s Disease Patients Presented at The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Press Releases
Biogen, Beckman Coulter and Fujirebio to Collaborate on Blood-Based Biomarkers and Test for Tau Pathology in Alzheimer’s Disease
July 30, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Update on Regulatory Review of Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s Disease in the European Union
July 26, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Biogen Completes Acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences
July 2, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Biogen Receives European Commission Approval for QALSODY® (tofersen), the First Therapy to Treat a Rare, Genetic Form of ALS
May 30, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Deals
Biogen Bolsters Late-Stage Pipeline, Expands Immunology Portfolio with Agreement to Acquire Human Immunology Biosciences
May 22, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Ionis and Biogen Announce Topline Phase 1/2 Study Results of Investigational Drug in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
May 16, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Biogen and Ionis Announce Topline Phase 1/2 Study Results of Investigational Drug in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
May 16, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Eisai Initiates Rolling Biologics License Application to US FDA for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer’s Disease Under the Fast Track Status
May 14, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Genetown
Biogen Reports Progress on Corporate Responsibility Priorities
May 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
