AstraZeneca
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Of the 38 companies receiving incentives, 31 will expand outside of Boston and Cambridge. Still, Boston and Cambridge are each expected to gain over 200 jobs. Tax incentive award recipients include AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Insulet.
Summit Therapeutics scores a $2 billion equity investment from AstraZeneca to support ivonescimab’s late-stage development; uniQure crashes after four-year data from its Huntington’s disease gene therapy failed to impress; Kyverna Therapeutics brings new light to a struggling CAR T space in autoimmune disease.
The all-stock deal gives Summit Therapeutics enough money to see through Phase 3 trials for the PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab—but keeps the asset fully in-house without giving up licensing rights.
SERENA-4 was assessing AstraZeneca’s Etcamah as a first-line option for certain patients with advanced breast cancer—a setting that could have meant a $2.9 billion opportunity for the drug.
The approval opens up a “modest” market for AstraZeneca’s Etcamah, according to Leerink analysts, who nevertheless looked forward to an upcoming late-stage readout that could lead to a “significantly larger opportunity” for the drug.
BMS is barreling toward a clinical trial readout that an H.C. Wainwright analyst believes could contribute to the return of mergers between mega-cap drugmakers.
AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ data drop divulging more details from its highly watched Phase 3 transthyretin silencer trial “further confuses the picture” for Wainua when combined with the standard of care for ATTR-CM, analysts say.
Even without specific Phase 3 data yet revealed, analysts see AstraZeneca and Amgen’s Tezspire as a potential threat for Dupixent in eosinophilic esophagitis.
AstraZeneca and Amgen co-develop and co-commercialize Tezspire under an April 2012 agreement. The partners are now planning another FDA submission for the asthma drug, which received an expansion into chronic rhinosinusitis last year.
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