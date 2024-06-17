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NEWS
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Job Trends
$40M in tax incentives expected to generate 1,600+ life sciences jobs in Massachusetts
Of the 38 companies receiving incentives, 31 will expand outside of Boston and Cambridge. Still, Boston and Cambridge are each expected to gain over 200 jobs. Tax incentive award recipients include AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Insulet.
September 30, 2026
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1 min read
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Angela Gabriel
FDA
AstraZeneca buys into Summit, UniQure drops on 4-year data, FDA on a roll
Summit Therapeutics scores a $2 billion equity investment from AstraZeneca to support ivonescimab’s late-stage development; uniQure crashes after four-year data from its Huntington’s disease gene therapy failed to impress; Kyverna Therapeutics brings new light to a struggling CAR T space in autoimmune disease.
September 30, 2026
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1 min read
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Jef Akst
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Business
Summit snags $2B investment from AstraZeneca, clearing financial overhang
The all-stock deal gives Summit Therapeutics enough money to see through Phase 3 trials for the PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab—but keeps the asset fully in-house without giving up licensing rights.
September 29, 2026
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Breast cancer
AstraZeneca’s newly approved cancer pill fails late-stage study, blocking path to bigger market
SERENA-4 was assessing AstraZeneca’s Etcamah as a first-line option for certain patients with advanced breast cancer—a setting that could have meant a $2.9 billion opportunity for the drug.
September 14, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Approvals
AstraZeneca’s SERD pill overcomes adcomm defeat to win FDA nod in breast cancer
The approval opens up a “modest” market for AstraZeneca’s Etcamah, according to Leerink analysts, who nevertheless looked forward to an upcoming late-stage readout that could lead to a “significantly larger opportunity” for the drug.
September 8, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Mergers & acquisitions
Stripped of AstraZeneca safety net, BMS could face ‘carnage’ if high-risk clinical trial fails
BMS is barreling toward a clinical trial readout that an H.C. Wainwright analyst believes could contribute to the return of mergers between mega-cap drugmakers.
September 2, 2026
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5 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
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cardiovascular disease
‘Worse than expected’ Wainua data muddies water for TTR silencers
AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ data drop divulging more details from its highly watched Phase 3 transthyretin silencer trial “further confuses the picture” for Wainua when combined with the standard of care for ATTR-CM, analysts say.
August 28, 2026
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2 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Immunology and inflammation
AstraZeneca, Amgen poised to challenge Dupixent’s reign with esophagitis win
Even without specific Phase 3 data yet revealed, analysts see AstraZeneca and Amgen’s Tezspire as a potential threat for Dupixent in eosinophilic esophagitis.
August 28, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Immunology and inflammation
AstraZeneca, Amgen notch another late-stage win for Tezspire, this time in esophagitis
AstraZeneca and Amgen co-develop and co-commercialize Tezspire under an April 2012 agreement. The partners are now planning another FDA submission for the asthma drug, which received an expansion into chronic rhinosinusitis last year.
August 27, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Summit Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to Evaluate Ivonescimab in Combination with TROP2-Directed ADC Datroway
October 2, 2026
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13 min read
Press Releases
AstraZeneca Makes $2 Billion Strategic Equity Investment in Summit Therapeutics
September 28, 2026
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17 min read
Press Releases
Eccogene Receives $50 Million Milestone Payment from AstraZeneca Following Initiation of Global Phase 3 Program for Elecoglipron (AZD5004/ECC5004)
September 28, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Perioperative IMFINZI® (durvalumab) plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin granted Priority Review in the US for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer
September 25, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
Susan G. Komen® and AstraZeneca Partnership to Make Patient Navigation Available to All
September 14, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 14.3 months as 1st-line therapy in patients with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer in DESTINY-Lung04 Phase III trial
September 14, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) demonstrated unprecedented eight-year landmark survival in early-stage EGFR-mutated lung cancer in ADAURA Phase III trial
September 14, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
Enhertu® Demonstrated a Median Progression-Free Survival of 14.3 Months as First-Line Therapy in Patients with HER2 Mutant Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in DESTINY-Lung04 Phase 3 Trial
September 14, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
IMFINZI® (durvalumab) plus tarlatamab demonstrated a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival in 1st-line extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
September 8, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
Tozorakimab demonstrated statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful reduction in COPD exacerbations in OBERON and TITANIA Phase III trials
September 8, 2026
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11 min read