SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

PolyPeptide Group

NEWS
PolyPeptide Group Outlines Cost-Effective Green Methods for Peptide Synthesis
Recent work by the PolyPeptide Group, a Swiss contract manufacturing organization (CMO), shows that green chemistry is not only feasible, but also is economically sound.
May 19, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
PolyPeptide Group Selected by Novavax to Manufacture Critical Intermediates of Matrix-M™ Adjuvant for its COVID-19 Vaccine
June 5, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Deals
PolyPeptide Group Completes Acquisition Of Lonza Group’s Peptides Business And Operations In Braine-l’Alleud, Belgium
January 4, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
PolyPeptide Group To Manufacture Protected Graft Copolymer (PGC) For PharmaIN
March 27, 2015
 · 
2 min read
Business
Amunix, Inc. And PolyPeptide Laboratories Inc. Enter Into Partnership To Produce XTEN Peptide Conjugates For Evaluation By Third Parties For Pharmaceutical Therapeutics
October 28, 2014
 · 
3 min read
Deals
PolyPeptide Laboratories Inc. Acquires NeoMPS, Inc.
November 19, 2007
 · 
1 min read