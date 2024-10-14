News
PolyPeptide Group
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
PolyPeptide Group Outlines Cost-Effective Green Methods for Peptide Synthesis
Recent work by the PolyPeptide Group, a Swiss contract manufacturing organization (CMO), shows that green chemistry is not only feasible, but also is economically sound.
May 19, 2021
·
4 min read
·
Gail Dutton
IN THE PRESS
Business
PolyPeptide Group Selected by Novavax to Manufacture Critical Intermediates of Matrix-M™ Adjuvant for its COVID-19 Vaccine
June 5, 2020
·
4 min read
Deals
PolyPeptide Group Completes Acquisition Of Lonza Group’s Peptides Business And Operations In Braine-l’Alleud, Belgium
January 4, 2017
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
PolyPeptide Group To Manufacture Protected Graft Copolymer (PGC) For PharmaIN
March 27, 2015
·
2 min read
Business
Amunix, Inc. And PolyPeptide Laboratories Inc. Enter Into Partnership To Produce XTEN Peptide Conjugates For Evaluation By Third Parties For Pharmaceutical Therapeutics
October 28, 2014
·
3 min read
Deals
PolyPeptide Laboratories Inc. Acquires NeoMPS, Inc.
November 19, 2007
·
1 min read