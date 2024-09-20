RayzeBio
We are building a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company with our lead program in a Phase 3 clinical trial. We believe we have established a leadership position in the emerging radiopharmaceutical therapeutics modality through a product-centric approach and have created a pipeline of multiple drug and development candidates in therapeutic areas with significant market opportunities.
5505 Morehouse Drive, Suite 300
San Diego CA 92121
San Diego CA 92121
NEWS
AbbVie’s $10.1 billion takeover of ImmunoGen paces the cancer sector in early 2024, as ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals remain hot.
All three companies closed out the year, which saw significant growth in mergers and acquisitions, with high-value deals that could potentially set the tone for M&A in 2024.
In the largest biotech Series C financing so far this year, Generate:Biomedicines raised $273 million, while Neumora and RayzeBio announced IPO pricing valued at more than $560 million combined.
The two biotech companies announced initial public offering pricing Thursday, respectively, with shares beginning trading Friday and valued at more than $560 million cumulatively.
This week was rife with Series financings, which channeled money into innovative treatments for immune diseases and cancers, genomic treatments and precision healthcare.
Ablaze has aligned itself with RayzeBio, giving Ablaze a solid start with an in-licensing agreement to bring Rayze’s products to the greater China market.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS