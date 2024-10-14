News
GenVivo, Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
GenVivo to Present Phase 1 Trial Results for GEN2, A Personalizing Gene Vector Therapy, at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
November 11, 2024
·
5 min read
Drug Development
GenVivo Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in a US Phase I/Ib Clinical Trial Evaluating GEN2, a Personalizing, Gene Vector Immunotherapy, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
June 27, 2024
·
5 min read
View details