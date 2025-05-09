SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Insitro Cuts 22% of Workforce, Extending Runway Into 2027

May 9, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.

iStock, simplehappyart

Insitro’s layoffs affect about 65 employees as the AI-focused biotech looks to advance its pipeline in metabolic disease and neuroscience.

Looking to streamline operations, sharpen its focus on key priorities and extend its runway into 2027, insitro has cut 22% of its workforce, leaving a team of about 230 employees, the biotech announced May 7. The layoffs affect around 65 people.

“While challenging, this action amidst current macroeconomic uncertainty enables the advancement of our first-in-class pipeline in metabolic disease and neuroscience, ensures clinic readiness in 2026, and supports our continued investment in our key differentiator—innovation at the intersection of advanced AI/ML and data integration and generation at scale for novel biology discovery and drug development,” the San Francisco–based company said in its LinkedIn announcement.

In a separate LinkedIn post, insitro CEO Daphne Koller called May 7 one of the hardest days of her career as a chief executive officer and pointed to the “current tumultuous market environment” as driving the decision to lay off employees.

“The path to an ambitious and transformative goal is not a linear one and there are inevitable challenges on the long journey, but challenges also make us stronger,” she wrote. “While this is a crucible moment, I am confident that we have what it takes to withstand it. We will come out on the other side of this challenge, better able to build a generational company that truly delivers on our mission of bringing medicines to the patients who need them the most.”

In other recent company news, insitro in March announced a collaboration with the INSIGHT Health Data Research Hub at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London to develop a novel AI foundation model. The model is meant to help discover new ocular biomarkers and therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative and related conditions.

In October 2024, insitro announced it had entered into three strategic agreements with Eli Lilly to advance new therapies for metabolic disease, especially metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASH). Under the first two agreements, the biotech has the option to in-license a clinical-stage ternary N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery method from the pharma. Insitro plans to use the technology with two of its investigational siRNA therapies, directing each one against a liver target.

Under the third agreement, Lilly and insitro will collaborate to discover and develop an antibody therapy for another metabolic disease. The partners will work together through the preclinical stage and until candidate nomination. After that, insitro will take over clinical development and commercialization.

Layoffs California
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Trendy halftone collage. A hand holds a ringing alarm clock. Time, hurry up. Vector business concepts for graphic and web design, marketing and print materials, social media. Vector illustration
Regulatory
FDA Delays Continue as Regulator Misses Review Date for GSK’s Nucala
May 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Creative photo collage of funny young guy falling down shaming finger directing him stop corporate bullying isolated on pink background.
Layoffs
Rallybio Downsizes by 40% After Dropping Lead Asset
May 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
2025 Q1 Job Market Report: Quarterly Job Postings Live Declined as Applications Spiked
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie