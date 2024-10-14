AcuraStem
The Japanese multinational pharma is pledging up to $580 million in a development and commercialization deal with AcuraStem for the latter’s PIKFYVE program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
AcuraStem Triggers $3M Phase II Fast Track SBIR Grant to Accelerate Preclinical Development of its AS-1 Program for ALS
MONROVIA, Calif., October 22, 2019 – AcuraStem, a biotechnology company advancing neuroscience through patient-based drug discovery, announced today that the company has triggered Phase II funding worth $3 million from its Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health *[Award Number R44NS105156].
One of the compounds in a series under development by AcuraStem for ALS, was administered to a neuronal cell line derived from a patient with CMT2A, and showed improved cell survival resulting in the identification as a promising new, preclinical drug candidate for CMT2A.
