Pictured: Facade of Takeda's office in Massachusetts
Business
Takeda Puts Nearly $600M on the Line for AcuraStem’s ALS Program
The Japanese multinational pharma is pledging up to $580 million in a development and commercialization deal with AcuraStem for the latter’s PIKFYVE program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
September 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
AcuraStem Triggers $3M Phase II Fast Track SBIR Grant to Accelerate Preclinical Development of its AS-1 Program for ALS
MONROVIA, Calif., October 22, 2019 – AcuraStem, a biotechnology company advancing neuroscience through patient-based drug discovery, announced today that the company has triggered Phase II funding worth $3 million from its Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health *[Award Number R44NS105156].
October 24, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
CMTRF/AcuraStem Partnership Yields First Significant Milestone in Search for CMT Cure
One of the compounds in a series under development by AcuraStem for ALS, was administered to a neuronal cell line derived from a patient with CMT2A, and showed improved cell survival resulting in the identification as a promising new, preclinical drug candidate for CMT2A.
September 25, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AcuraStem Secures $4 Million in Grant Funding from CIRM to Advance UNC13A Program for ALS and FTD
September 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
AcuraStem Secures $7 Million in Funding Support from NIH and DOD to Accelerate Therapies for ALS and FTD
January 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
AcuraStem Enters into a License Agreement with Takeda to Advance PIKFYVE Therapeutics
September 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
AcuraStem’s Development Candidate AS-202 Demonstrates Excellent Safety and Potency in Preclinical Models Representing Diverse Forms of ALS
December 15, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
AcuraStem Awarded $1M DOD Grant to Advance AS-202 Drug Development Candidate for ALS
May 25, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Business
Robert P. Bowser, Ph.D., Elected to AcuraStem’s Scientific Board of Advisors
September 21, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
MDA Awards Venture Philanthropy Grant to AcuraStem to Develop Novel Treatment for ALS
January 15, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Business
CMTRF INKS MILESTONE-DRIVEN PARTNERSHIP WITH ACURASTEM TO REPURPOSE ESTABLISHED DRUGS FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHARCOT-MARIE-TOOTH DISEASE
December 21, 2018
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
AcuraStem Receives Fast-Track SBIR Grant for the Development of a Novel Small Molecule Therapy to Treat ALS
June 18, 2018
 · 
2 min read