SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is an industry-leading gene therapy platform company creating a new class of targeted, non-invasive gene therapies for patients with debilitating and life-threatening disorders.

In the past, nearly all gene therapies have been aimed at treating rare disorders in infants – partially because of tremendous unmet need in those patients but mainly because of the limitations of naturally occurring AAV capsids. At Capsida, we’re not limited by the way things have always been done. We’ve developed a high throughput platform to biologically screen and identify proprietary engineered capsids to significantly improve target specificity and penetration in disease tissues and cells, allowing the use of gene therapy in both rare and common diseases across all ages.

Through intravenous (IV) delivery of a single, engineered capsid, Capsida’s technology can target single or multiple organs simultaneously while limiting exposure to non-targeted organs.

We harness the power of our diverse backgrounds and thoughts to deliver on our purpose. We have a sense of collective responsibility and unity. We approach every challenge with energy and excitement. We remain resilient in the face of adversity because we understand innovative science is not easy. We blend innovation with execution in the pursuit to improve patient lives. We’re not limited by the way things have always been done.

Seize the opportunity to be at the forefront of gene therapy. Capsida is a rapidly growing company based in the heart of the Greater Los Angeles biotech hub. We’re looking for passionate, dedicated colleagues to join us.

BENEFITS

Health Benefits:
• Medical, dental, vision, prescription drug coverage
• Multiple plan options including PPO and HMO
• Employee and dependent coverage is 100% company funded (95% company funded for PPO option)
• Medical insurance waiver benefit if you have other coverage

Financial Benefits:
• Competitive base salary
• Bonus program
• Equity participation
• Life and disability Insurance
• 401k plan

Additional Benefits:
• Paid parental leave
• Competitive PTO, paid holidays and a winter shutdown
• Employee Resource Groups
• Employee Assistance Program
• On-site snacks

1300 Rancho Conejo Blvd. Thousand Oaks CA 91320 US
Visit website
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
NEWS
Pictured: Abstract viruses and DNA
Drug Development
AAVs in Focus at ASGCT: Improved Precision, Targeting Common Diseases
Adeno-associated viruses have long been go-to vectors for gene therapies. How AAVs are improving will be among the cell and gene therapy topics to be covered in Baltimore this week.
May 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: A red illustration of a businessman walk
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Sumitomo, Kineta, IDRx and More
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
SKYRIZI is the new option for psoriatic arthritis.
Business
AbbVie, Capsida Set Sights on Gene Therapies for Eye Diseases
With more than $600 million on the line, AbbVie is expanding its strategic collaboration with Capsida Biotherapeutics to advance three gene therapy programs for eye diseases.
February 23, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Capsida, Adverum, Instil and Metagenomi Showcase Therapies at ASGCT (Updated)
The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy annual meeting continues to see companies showcasing promising therapeutics for multiple disease indications.
May 18, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
BioCapital
Giving Thanks for Scientific Advances and COVID-19 Relief
With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, BioSpace felt it was important to give thanks for some of the positive things that have happened this year. And there are many!
November 24, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie and Ellen Camacho
Photo courtesy of Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc.
Business
Seeking Safety and Specificity in Gene Therapy, Capsida Debuts With $140 Million
The California biotech aspires to be a catalyst for the acceleration of gene therapy across a range of therapeutic areas, beginning with three serious neurodegenerative disease targets.
April 28, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Parkinson’s Disease Associated with GBA Mutations Showing High Levels of GCase Enzyme Supplementation Following IV Administration
May 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Capsida Biotherapeutics Presents New Preclinical Evidence Indicating Novel First-in-Class IV-Administered Gene Therapy Effectively Treats Genetic Epilepsy Due to STXBP1 Mutations
May 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Beach
Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present New Data on its Wholly Owned Gene Therapy Programs in Genetic Epilepsy and Parkinson’s Disease at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)
April 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Capsida Biotherapeutics Announces Promotion of Rob Murphy to Chief Manufacturing and Quality Officer
March 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference
February 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Capsida Biotherapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration With Kate Therapeutics to Manufacture KateTx’s Next-Generation Gene Therapies
October 3, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit and the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
September 20, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Capsida Biotherapeutics Announces Publication in Nature Nanotechnology Identifying Novel Capsid With Significantly Increased Brain Transduction
July 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Potential of Systemically Delivered Next-Generation AAV Therapeutics for Treatment of Genetic Epilepsy
June 2, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present New Data Showing Increased Capsid Expression in CNS at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting
May 10, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Load More