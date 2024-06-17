Capsida Biotherapeutics is an industry-leading gene therapy platform company creating a new class of targeted, non-invasive gene therapies for patients with debilitating and life-threatening disorders.

In the past, nearly all gene therapies have been aimed at treating rare disorders in infants – partially because of tremendous unmet need in those patients but mainly because of the limitations of naturally occurring AAV capsids. At Capsida, we’re not limited by the way things have always been done. We’ve developed a high throughput platform to biologically screen and identify proprietary engineered capsids to significantly improve target specificity and penetration in disease tissues and cells, allowing the use of gene therapy in both rare and common diseases across all ages.

Through intravenous (IV) delivery of a single, engineered capsid, Capsida’s technology can target single or multiple organs simultaneously while limiting exposure to non-targeted organs.

We harness the power of our diverse backgrounds and thoughts to deliver on our purpose. We have a sense of collective responsibility and unity. We approach every challenge with energy and excitement. We remain resilient in the face of adversity because we understand innovative science is not easy. We blend innovation with execution in the pursuit to improve patient lives. We’re not limited by the way things have always been done.

Seize the opportunity to be at the forefront of gene therapy. Capsida is a rapidly growing company based in the heart of the Greater Los Angeles biotech hub. We’re looking for passionate, dedicated colleagues to join us.

