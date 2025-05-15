10 Companies Hiring in San Francisco

Located within the Biotech Bay Hotbed , San Francisco is one of the largest life sciences hubs in the United States. In 2024, the San Francisco Bay Area market ranked No. 2 for its workforce (38,954 employees) and No. 1 for venture capital funding ($9 billion), according to a Colliers life sciences report .

Regarding employment opportunities in San Francisco, although job postings live on the BioSpace website decreased year over year in April, they’ve picked up since hitting a 13-month low in September. That improvement moved the number of positions live last month closer to where they were a year ago.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in San Francisco, check out the open positions at these 10 companies.