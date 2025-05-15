10 Companies Hiring in San Francisco

Looking for a biopharma job in San Francisco? Check out the BioSpace list of 10 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located within the Biotech Bay Hotbed, San Francisco is one of the largest life sciences hubs in the United States. In 2024, the San Francisco Bay Area market ranked No. 2 for its workforce (38,954 employees) and No. 1 for venture capital funding ($9 billion), according to a Colliers life sciences report.
Regarding employment opportunities in San Francisco, although job postings live on the BioSpace website decreased year over year in April, they’ve picked up since hitting a 13-month low in September. That improvement moved the number of positions live last month closer to where they were a year ago.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in San Francisco, check out the open positions at these 10 companies.
- Abbvie has over 30 job openings. Positions include scientist I (image analysis and data management); QC bioassay lab head; and director of AI strategy and operations.
- Alumis has over a dozen open roles. Jobs include senior scientist, drug product development; associate director, medical affairs; and associate director, biostatistics.
- Amgen has about 20 positions open. Roles include principal scientist, functional genomics; computational biologist (principal scientist); and senior principal scientist-PKDM (small molecule project team representative).
- Genscript is hiring a discovery BD manager-Bay Area, ProBio, and a business development manager, PrioBio, CDMO.
- IDEAYA Biosciences has several job openings. Positions include senior clinical trial manager; senior medical director, patient safety and pharmacovigilance; and director, intellectual property.
- JLSa2 has several open roles. Jobs include associate scientist/scientist, biology; senior scientist/associate director, bioconjugation; and research associate/senior research associate, biology.
- Maze Therapeutics has several positions open. Roles include associate director, clinical pharmacology; director, regulatory affairs-CMC; and senior medical director.
- Nurix has around a dozen job openings. Positions include senior director, clinical pharmacology; associate director, clinical data management; and executive director of hematology marketing.
- SonoThera has about a dozen open roles, including internships. Jobs include scientist/senior scientist-gene therapy vectors development; research associate/senior research associate, histology; and oligo synthesis and purification intern.
- Sutro Biopharma is hiring a senior scientist, analytical development, and a research associate, analytical development (contract position).
