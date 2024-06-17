Dermavant Sciences Inc.

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company committed to fostering unprecedented change and unparalleled impact in immuno-dermatology. Our mission is to make healthier skin a reality for the millions of people around the world living with chronic skin conditions. That’s why we’re hard at work developing novel treatments that deliver groundbreaking science exactly where patients need it — their skin. Because skin is more than superficial — it’s where we live, every moment of every day.