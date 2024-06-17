Dermavant Sciences Inc.
Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company committed to fostering unprecedented change and unparalleled impact in immuno-dermatology. Our mission is to make healthier skin a reality for the millions of people around the world living with chronic skin conditions. That’s why we’re hard at work developing novel treatments that deliver groundbreaking science exactly where patients need it — their skin. Because skin is more than superficial — it’s where we live, every moment of every day.
3780 Kilroy Airport
Suite 250
Long Beach, CA 90806 US
Suite 250
Long Beach, CA 90806 US
NEWS
Although it was relatively quiet in COVID-19-related clinical trials, there was plenty of other clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
Last week was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial news, particularly around COVID-19. Here’s a look.
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
It was a busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Although clinical trial news related to COVID-19 was slow last week, there’s quite a bit of news on studies for other indications.
Tapinarof’s potential remittive effects could hold even more value for long-term psoriasis suffers. For patients coming into the trial with a PGA score of 0 (n=78), median time to the disease worsening (defined as a PGA score of ≥2) after discontinuing treatment was approximately 115 days, or 4 months.
As August wraps up, there were still clinical trial announcements, although fewer than earlier this summer. Here’s a look.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS