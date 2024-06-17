SUBSCRIBE
Dermavant Sciences Inc.

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company committed to fostering unprecedented change and unparalleled impact in immuno-dermatology. Our mission is to make healthier skin a reality for the millions of people around the world living with chronic skin conditions. That’s why we’re hard at work developing novel treatments that deliver groundbreaking science exactly where patients need it — their skin. Because skin is more than superficial — it’s where we live, every moment of every day.

3780 Kilroy Airport
Suite 250
Long Beach, CA 90806 US
  • Biotech Beach - Elite Placement - Dermavant.png
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Dermavant Announces Publication of ADORING 1 & ADORING 2 Pivotal Phase 3 Trials of VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% for Adults and Children 2 Years of Age and Older with Atopic Dermatitis in JAAD
May 21, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Beach
Dermavant Announces FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults and Children 2 Years of Age and Older
April 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Dermavant Presents New Data on Treatment of Patients with Skin of Color from ADORING 1 and 2 Phase 3 Pivotal Trials of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% in Adults & Children 2 Years of Age & Older with Atopic Dermatitis at the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting
March 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Dermavant to Present New ADORING Data Including Treatment of Patients with Skin of Color from Phase 3 Trials of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% in Adults and Children 2 Years of Age and Older with Atopic Dermatitis at the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting
March 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Beach
Dermavant Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to FDA for VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults and Children 2 Years of Age and Older
February 14, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Dermavant Announces Positive Data from the ADORING Phase 3 Development Program in Atopic Dermatitis with VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% in Adults and Children as Young as 2 Years Old
January 11, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Dermavant Announces Positive Results from Phase 4 Open-Label Trial of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% for the Treatment of Plaque Psoriasis in the Head and Neck Region in Adults
December 6, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Dermavant Presents Positive Results from Phase 4 Open-Label Trial of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% for the Treatment of Intertriginous Plaque Psoriasis in Adults at 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference
October 20, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Beach
Dermavant to Present New Positive Data from Phase 4, Open Label Trial of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% for Intertriginous Plaque Psoriasis in Adults and Multiple Clinical Trials of VTAMA cream at the 2023 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference
October 16, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Business
Dermavant Champions a Culture that Earns Three Best Workplace Rankings in 2023 by Fortune and Great Place to Work®
October 13, 2023
 · 
6 min read
