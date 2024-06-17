Avid Bioservices Inc., located in Tustin CA, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals products derived from mammalian cell culture. Avid provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With over 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes, Avid’s services include CGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, release and stability testing as well as regulatory strategy, submission and support. Avid also provides a variety of process development activities, including cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization.

Stock Symbol: CDMO