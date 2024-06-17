SUBSCRIBE
Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices Inc., located in Tustin CA, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals products derived from mammalian cell culture. Avid provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With over 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes, Avid’s services include CGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, release and stability testing as well as regulatory strategy, submission and support. Avid also provides a variety of process development activities, including cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization.

Stock Symbol: CDMO

2642 Michelle Drive
Suite 200
Tustin, California 92780 US
Tel: 714-508-6100
NEWS
Business
Movers & Shakers: IPI, Lucy Therapeutics, Valneva and More Add New Leaders
With the Thanksgiving season upon us, there are many reasons for biopharma and life sciences companies to say thanks, including for new leaders.
November 17, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Movers & Shakers: Galera, Verily, Avid and More Tap New Execs
Biopharma and life sciences companies, such as Seraxis, Verily and Vaxart, tap new members to bolster their leadership teams in roles like CMO, CTO, CCO, and more.
September 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, June 26
Biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
June 25, 2020
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Avid Bioservices Announces Completion Of Expansion Of Process Development Capabilities And Laboratory Infrastructure
Company to Host Open House to Celebrate Official Launch of Newly Expanded Laboratories
October 9, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Avid Bioservices Enters into Contract Manufacturing Agreements with New and Existing Customers
Company Signs Top Ten Global Pharmaceutical Company as New Client and Expands Relationship with Existing Biotechnology Company Customer
July 8, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
New CEOs Named in BioSpace’s Biopharma Movers and Shakers for July 23
It’s been a busy week for biopharma companies to name a chief executive officer. Over the past week, multiple companies have selected individuals to hold the top spots and guide the growth strategies of their companies.
July 23, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Avid Bioservices Selected as Commercial Manufacturer for Critical Enzyme Replacement Therapy by Enzyvant, a Subsidiary of Roivant Sciences
Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a company working to improve patient lives by providing high quality biologics manufacturing services to...
February 21, 2018
 · 
6 min read
Business
Avid Bioservices Announces Appointment of Tracy Kinjerski as Vice President of Business Operations
Ms. Kinjerski is a senior business development executive with more than 17 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry,
November 29, 2017
 · 
4 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
Avid Bioservices Earns Committed Badge from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Avid Bioservices to Participate at Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Avid Bioservices Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended January 31, 2024
April 24, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Biotech Beach
Avid Bioservices Announces Receipt of Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Form 10-Q - March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Avid Bioservices Announces Pricing of Private Placement of Convertible Notes
March 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Avid Bioservices Announces Proposed Private Placement of Convertible Notes - March 06, 2024
March 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Avid Bioservices Announces Certain Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended January 31, 2024
March 6, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Avid Bioservices Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended October 31, 2023
December 7, 2023
 · 
18 min read
Business
Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 After Market Close on December 7, 2023
November 30, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Avid Bioservices Partners With California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to Provide CDMO Services for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Programs
November 8, 2023
 · 
4 min read
