TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a best-in-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for the synthesis of nucleic acids, NTPs and mRNA capping analogs. TriLink has scale-up expertise and unique mRNA, oligonucleotide & plasmid production capabilities for companies focused on therapeutic, vaccine, diagnostic and biopharmaceutical breakthroughs. Biopharma companies turn to TriLink as a critical supplier of modified nucleic acids and as a CDMO partner to help them move from early research into clinical trials. TriLink’s proprietary CleanCap® mRNA co-transcriptional capping technology simplifies mRNA manufacturing by removing additional enzymatic steps, resulting in high capping efficiency and improved yields over traditional co-transcriptional capping methods. TriLink’s CDMO services offer a range of manufacturing grade products from discovery-grade (RUO) to full GMP-grade with scale-up and technology transfer expertise. With its recent facility expansion to increase cGMP capacity, TriLink provides support from initial research phases to the production of material for use in clinical trials. TriLink operates a quality system in compliance with ICH Q7, Good Manufacturing Practice Guidance for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Section 19, APIs for Use in Clinical Trials, and ISO 9001:2015 standards. TriLink has been a pioneer in nucleic acid synthesis & manufacturing since its inception in 1996. With product and service offerings and expertise that have adapted to customer needs over the decades, TriLink remains committed to taking on challenges others simply will not. TriLink continues to expand its cGMP and general mRNA, oligonucleotide & plasmid manufacturing capacity at its new San Diego global headquarters to support therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic customers.