News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
Latigo Launches into Non-Opioid Pain Medicine Space with $135 Million Series A
Two weeks after Vertex’s Phase III data for VX-548 reenergized the field, Latigo Biotherapeutics announced $135 million in Series A funds to push its own NaV1.8 inhibitor into Phase II.
February 13, 2024
·
3 min read
·
Heather McKenzie
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Tim Lugo as Chief Financial Officer and Adds Beth Seidenberg and Jim Tananbaum to Board of Directors
September 9, 2024
·
6 min read
Press Releases
Latigo Biotherapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for Lead Non-Opioid Pain Medicine Candidate and Appoints Neil Singla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
August 19, 2024
·
5 min read
Press Releases
Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Nima Farzan as Chief Executive Officer, Positioning Company for Rapid Growth
July 22, 2024
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Latigo Biotherapeutics Debuts with $135 Million Series A Financing to Develop Non-Opioid Pain Medicines
February 14, 2024
·
3 min read