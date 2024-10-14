SUBSCRIBE
Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Pictured: Falling Pain Pill Bottles / Taylor Tiede
Latigo Launches into Non-Opioid Pain Medicine Space with $135 Million Series A
Two weeks after Vertex’s Phase III data for VX-548 reenergized the field, Latigo Biotherapeutics announced $135 million in Series A funds to push its own NaV1.8 inhibitor into Phase II.
February 13, 2024
Heather McKenzie
Press Releases
Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Tim Lugo as Chief Financial Officer and Adds Beth Seidenberg and Jim Tananbaum to Board of Directors
September 9, 2024
Press Releases
Latigo Biotherapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for Lead Non-Opioid Pain Medicine Candidate and Appoints Neil Singla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
August 19, 2024
Press Releases
Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Nima Farzan as Chief Executive Officer, Positioning Company for Rapid Growth
July 22, 2024
Biotech Beach
Latigo Biotherapeutics Debuts with $135 Million Series A Financing to Develop Non-Opioid Pain Medicines
February 14, 2024
