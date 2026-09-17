BioSpace‘s 40 Under 40: 2025 Winners
These young leaders hail from a range of business functions and highlight the values 40 Under 40 is designed to celebrate. BioSpace‘s 40 Under 40 honors 40 exemplary biotech and pharma professionals who have distinguished themselves in their companies and their field. All under the age of 40, these young leaders already demonstrate our industry’s values of innovation, impact and commitment to improving outcomes for patients.
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Subsense
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Verona Pharma
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Apellis
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Coya Therapeutics
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Ensho Therapeutics
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Generate:Biomedicines
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Sumitomo Pharma America
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Arcturus Therapeutics
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Epicrispr Biotechnologies
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Forge Biologics
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Tr1x Bio
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Beacon Biosignals
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Vertex Pharmaceuticals
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Genesis Therapeutics
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Stellaromics
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Cellares
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BigHat Biosciences
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Apogee Therapeutics
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Vedanta Biosciences
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Formation Bio
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Absci
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Scribe Therapeutics
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Cartography Biosciences
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Cellino Biotech
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AnaptysBio
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XEIA Venture Partners/Xylo Bio
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Montai Therapeutics/Flagship Pioneering
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Novartis Pharmaceuticals
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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
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Atomic AI
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Science 37
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Mirador Therapeutics
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Vertex Pharmaceuticals
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