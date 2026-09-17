BioSpace‘s 40 Under 40: 2025 Winners

These young leaders hail from a range of business functions and highlight the values 40 Under 40 is designed to celebrate. BioSpace‘s 40 Under 40 honors 40 exemplary biotech and pharma professionals who have distinguished themselves in their companies and their field. All under the age of 40, these young leaders already demonstrate our industry’s values of innovation, impact and commitment to improving outcomes for patients.