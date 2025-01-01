Tyler Van Horn is the Chief Executive Officer of Science 37, a leading provider of technology-enabled decentralized clinical trials. With a deep passion for innovation in life sciences, Tyler has quickly ascended the industry ranks holding senior leadership roles across corporate strategy, operations, and commercialization. His cross-functional expertise spans biotech, pharma, and digital health, with a track record of scaling growth, driving M&A, and building high-performing teams.

Before becoming CEO, Tyler served as Science 37’s Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Strategy, where he led strategic initiatives. He also implemented a company-wide planning cadence, driving operational efficiency and financial discipline.

Tyler began his career in healthcare strategy at IQVIA, where he built global product strategy functions and led commercial transformation efforts across multiple business units. His ability to connect strategic vision with execution has consistently positioned him as a catalyst for growth and transformation.

Tyler holds an MBA from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, graduating at the top of his class, and a BS in Agricultural Economics from NC State with minors in Accounting, Business, and Environmental Sciences.

A driven, mission-oriented leader, Tyler is committed to creating a healthier future through patient-centered innovation, scalable technology, and inclusive clinical research.

As Chief Executive Officer of Science 37, Tyler Van Horn leads the company’s mission to accelerate clinical research through its pioneering decentralized trial platform. In this role, he is responsible for the strategic direction, operational execution, and overall performance of the organization. Tyler oversees all business functions, including clinical operations, technology, commercial strategy, and investor relations, to ensure the company delivers measurable value to sponsors, sites, and patients.

Tyler was appointed CEO after successfully serving as Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Strategy, where he led key growth initiatives and operational transformations. As CEO, he continues to drive the company’s evolution as a category leader in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), focusing on improving patient access, enhancing trial efficiency, and reducing time to market for life-changing therapies.

Tyler is also committed to building a strong, collaborative culture at Science 37fostering cross-functional alignment, empowering teams, and ensuring accountability at every level. He frequently engages with partners, investors, and stakeholders to champion the company’s strategic vision and expand its market presence.

Under his leadership, Science 37 is not only advancing its trial delivery capabilities, but also reshaping the clinical research landscape to be more inclusive, accessible, and effective. Tyler’s focus on sustainable growth and innovation positions Science 37 as a trusted partner in modern clinical development.

