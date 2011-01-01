Sean McClain is the founder and CEO of Absci, a generative AI drug creation company on a mission to create better biologics for patients, faster.

Over the course of ten years, Sean grew Absci from a basement lab developing E. coli cell lines to a publicly traded company working with industry giants like AstraZeneca, AMD, Caltech and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Under his leadership, Absci has built a first-of-its-kind platform to create new drugs, uniting generative AI models with proprietary high-throughput wet-lab data to validate medicines faster than ever. Sean led Absci’s achievement of two industry firsts: producing full-length antibodies in E. coli and using zero-shot generative AI to design and validate de novo (brand new) antibody candidates. It’s the first step in AI-created drugs.

Sean has scaled Absci to test hundreds of thousands of high-quality AI-designed antibodies weekly, creating the vast, high-quality biological data that generative AI needs to accelerate the drug discovery process—and fulfill his vision to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the “click of a button”.

Sean McClain has served as Absci’s founding leader and Chief Executive Officer since 2011. Under his strategic leadership, Absci has raised over $530M in capital, positioning the company as a solution in the competitive drug development and research landscape. In his current role, Sean leads a cutting-edge drug and target discovery enterprise that harnesses generative AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, and oversees more than 160 employees at the company’s dedicated campus in Vancouver, WA and offices around the world. Under Sean’s leadership, Absci developed ABS-101, a therapeutic antibody for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, from project initiation to clinical trials in a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional methods.

He has orchestrated Absci’s remarkable transformation from a basement lab startup to a pioneering biotechnology company, proving instrumental in developing groundbreaking approaches to synthetic biology and AI-driven drug discovery. Sean successfully guided Absci’s public debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in 2021, enhancing the company’s visibility and accessibility to public investors while demonstrating his commitment to transparency and accountability in corporate leadership.

As a recognized thought leader in biotechnology, Sean has also engaged directly with White House officials and U.S. government representatives on strategies to maintain America’s global competitive advantage in drug discovery, solidifying his position as both the public face and strategic visionary of Absci’s innovation.