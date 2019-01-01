Alex Tilley is a seasoned leader in the biopharmaceutical sector, with a robust track record spanning more than 15 years working in strategic operations, analytics and marketing. Throughout his career, Alex has consistently demonstrated a commitment to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of patients through strategic leadership and a data-driven approach. Alex has made significant contributions to BioCryst since joining the company in 2019. Over his time at BioCryst, Alex has rapidly progressed in his career. He advanced from Executive Director of Patient and Product Services to Vice President of Advanced Analytics and Operations to his current role as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Advanced Analytics and Strategic Operations, a reflection of his proactive and thoughtful approach to managing, leading and generating analyses for cross-functional teams within BioCryst. Previously, Alex held senior positions at Bio Products Laboratory USA, Inc., including Senior Director of Marketing and Director of Marketing. His experience also encompasses product management and marketing roles at United Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo, where he contributed to the development and commercialization of key therapeutic agents. Alex holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Duke University and an MBA in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Alex serves as the SVP of Advanced Analytics and Strategic Operations, reporting directly to BioCryst’s Chief Data & Insights Officer, Jinky Rosselli. In this role, he leads a high-impact team within the Strategic Data Insights & Operations (SDIO) function, responsible for shaping and executing BioCryst’s data science and advanced analytics strategy. This work drives comprehensive business insights that inform both operational and analytical decision-making across the organization. Alex has visibility into how data are collected and leveraged cross-functionally. He oversees the development of advanced analytical tools and models, including data discovery platforms, predictive algorithms, AI applications, and dynamic visualization solutions. Recently, Alex has focused on shaping the anticipated launch of an expanded indication for ORLADEYO in pediatric patients aged 2-11, which is expected before year-end. Given that this would be the first oral, prophylactic therapy for patients with HAE in this age group, the analytical insights generation that Alex has overseen has been critical. Beyond product strategy, Alex also applies data-driven insights to optimize internal operations, identifying opportunities to streamline workflows and enhance organizational efficiency across BioCryst.