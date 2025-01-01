Peyton Greenside is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BigHat Biosciences, a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating machine learning with synthetic biology to improve the design and development of next-generation antibody therapeutics. Under her leadership, BigHat is accelerating the pace of drug discovery by enabling more precise, efficient, and scalable therapeutic engineering. Dr. Greenside has a strong track record at the intersection of computational biology, genomics, and data science. She was an inaugural Schmidt Science Fellow and conducted postdoctoral research at the Broad Institute, where she developed innovative tools for genomic analysis. She is also a scientific co-founder of Valis Genomics, a company focused on AI-driven approaches to genomic data interpretation. She holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University, where she was recognized as an Accel Innovation Scholar for her work in systems biology and data-driven discovery. She also earned an M.Phil. from the University of Cambridge as a Herchel Smith Scholar, and a B.A. from Harvard University. Dr. Greenside is widely recognized for her leadership in bridging academic research and biotechnology innovation. She is committed to advancing the field of therapeutic discovery through interdisciplinary collaboration and the responsible application of emerging technologies.

Earlier this year, Peyton stepped into the role of CEO at BigHat Biosciences, where she now drives the company’s overall vision, strategy, and growth. Building on her deep scientific expertise and proven leadership as CSO, Peyton now leads BigHat’s mission to advance biologics discovery and development. As CEO, Peyton sets the strategic direction for BigHat and oversees all facets of the business, from R&D to business development, operations, and culture. She continues to champion innovation within the Milliner platform, ensuring the company maintains its leadership in computational antibody design and therapeutic development. Peyton is responsible for scaling the organization, forging and managing high-value partnerships, and ensuring the company delivers on its ambitious scientific and commercial goals. Under her leadership, BigHat is expanding its internal therapeutic pipeline and deepening partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of next-generation medicines. Peyton also guides fundraising strategy and investor relations, having successfully positioned BigHat as a leader in AI-driven drug discovery to attract significant capital investment. Peyton’s leadership style is rooted in collaboration and execution. She leads a growing, multidisciplinary team across scientific, engineering, and business functions, fostering a culture of excellence and alignment with BigHat’s long-term vision. Her ability to balance scientific rigor with strategic business acumen has been instrumental in driving BigHat’s growth and establishing it as a premier partner in the biotechnology ecosystem.