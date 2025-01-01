Samantha Tabone is a standout leader in biotech venture capital, specializing in transformative investments across neuropsychiatry, neurodegeneration, and CNS therapeutics. As the managing partner of a neuroscience-focused fund, she bridges cutting-edge translational science with bold, patient-centered investment strategy—backing novel modalities from receptor-selective small molecules to next-gen RNA therapeutics. Her portfolio and advisory work span seed to clinical-stage companies, many of which are reimagining the standard of care for complex brain disorders. Before transitioning into venture, she trained in chemistry and held operating roles across translational R&D and company-building, giving her a uniquely cross-disciplinary lens on therapeutic development. With a sharp eye for mechanistic rigor and a deep commitment to biomarker-driven innovation, Samantha represents a new generation of biotech investors who champion both scientific excellence and scalable therapeutic impact. As a former chemist and marathon runner, she brings precision, endurance, and empathy to everything she does—including mentoring emerging women leaders in science and venture. At 31, her contributions are already reshaping how capital flows into neuroscience—and how hope flows back to patients.

Samantha is a General Partner at XEIA Venture Partners, a seed stage venture capital fund investing across the life sciences in therapeutics, medtech and deep tech. Samantha leads investments in early- and clinical-stage biotechs developing transformative therapeutics for brain-related disorders, including depression, anxiety, neurodegeneration, and rare CNS conditions. Drawing on a strong foundation in chemistry and translational science, Samantha works hands-on with portfolio companies to sharpen clinical and regulatory strategy, attract top scientific talent, and anticipate commercial positioning. She actively sources, diligences, and structures deals, but also serves as a thought partner to scientific founders—often playing a pivotal role in shaping first-in-human trial design and sharpening biomarker strategies. In addition to managing fund operations and LP relationships, she is known for her deep commitment to scientific rigor, operational excellence, and patient-focused outcomes. Her unique combination of technical fluency and investor discipline makes her a rare bridge between early innovation and long-term value creation.