David de Vries is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tr1X, a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering regulatory T (Tr1) and CAR-Treg cell therapies to cure autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. He previously served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, bringing its pipeline programs from the bench to the clinic. Propelled by a $75 million Series A round and successive multimillion-dollar CIRM grants, Tr1X has quickly become one of biotech’s most closely watched start-ups. Over the past decade, David has built companies at the intersection of medicine and technology. He previously co-founded Arine, scaling its AI-driven medication-optimization platform to millions of patients across the country, working with the nation’s largest payers and provider organizations, and earlier held roles of increasing responsibility at Proteus Digital Health. Prior to Proteus, David worked at the RAND Corporation, where he assessed innovative healthcare payment models under the Affordable Care Act. de Vries holds a B.A. from Harvard University and an M.Phil. in Bioscience Enterprise from the University of Cambridge, Queens’ College.

As Chief Executive Officer of Tr1X, David de Vries steers the company’s mission to cure autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with off-the-shelf regulatory T-cell and CAR-Treg therapies. Reporting directly to the board, he sets corporate strategy, allocates capital, and drives cross-functional execution—from discovery and process development through GMP manufacturing, clinical operations, and regulatory and commercialization planning. He leads a cross-functional group focused on indication selection by triangulating unmet need, trial feasibility, and payer value. De Vries cultivates a global KOL network across transplant, gastroenterology, neurology and immunology, convening quarterly advisory boards that refine protocol design, biomarker strategy, and health-economics endpoints while keeping an eye on the evolving treatment paradigms and landscapes. Competitive-positioning reviews under his direction benchmark efficacy, durability, and cost-of-goods trends, informing rapid pivots that keep Tr1X differentiated on both science and scalability. This integrated approach—strategic indication targeting, real-time competitive intelligence, KOL-driven development, and forward-leaning regulatory engagement and capital formation—keeps Tr1X’s pipeline advancing in lockstep with the shifting global treatment landscape while staying firmly on course toward broad patient impact.