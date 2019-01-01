Dr. Shilpa Tekula’s path from pathologist to Medical Director at Novartis wasn’t just a career shift—it was a mission to impact patient care far beyond what she could achieve at the microscope. As a breast pathologist who transitioned from clinical academia to industry, she’s built her expertise across every level of medical affairs, from field work as an MSL to her current role as Medical Director in U.S. Oncology Medical Affairs. What sets Dr. Tekula apart is how she combines cutting-edge innovation with genuine human connection. She pioneered digital tools that revolutionized scientific engagement and co-led development of a comprehensive technology resource now used across multiple therapeutic areas. As Product Team Lead for Early Breast Cancer, she masterfully bridged the gap between field insights and strategic planning, ensuring launch readiness reflected real-world patient needs. Her most meaningful work involved closing healthcare gaps for Native American patients—work that required not just medical expertise, but deep cultural sensitivity and genuine trust-building within communities. Today, she’s shaping medical strategy for Radioligand Therapy, one of the most promising precision oncology platforms in solid tumors. Dr. Tekula’s 2019 cancer diagnosis transformed her from physician to patient and back again, adding profound urgency and empathy to her advocacy for women and underserved populations. As a first-generation Indian-American mother, she champions equity and authenticity while actively mentoring the next generation of leaders.

Recognized with Novartis’s prestigious President’s Club Award, she continues challenging the status quo, proving that scientific rigor and heart aren’t mutually exclusive—they’re precisely what drive meaningful change in oncology care.

Dr. Shilpa Tekula serves as a U.S. Medical Director in the Radioligand Therapy (RLT) franchise at Novartis, one of the most innovative platforms in precision oncology. In this role, she leads the development and execution of U.S. medical strategy for solid tumors, with a focus on translating complex science into meaningful impact for patients.

Her cross-functional leadership spans medical education, insight generation, evidence strategy, and scientific engagement planning. She also plays a key role in shaping research collaborations, clinical trials, and real-world evidence initiatives that help expand and solidify the role of RLT in the treatment landscape. Her work directly supports launch planning, indication expansion, and continued differentiation of a growing platform within precision medicine. As a former breast pathologist, Dr. Tekula brings deep biomarker expertise and a strong clinical lens to her current role—enabling strategic decision-making rooted in patient need, molecular diagnostics, and evolving treatment algorithms. She is known for her ability to bridge clinical nuance with enterprise objectives, infusing Medical Affairs with a precision medicine mindset across tumor types. Her leadership reflects a commitment to innovation, scientific excellence, and cross-functional partnership to drive value for patients and the business. Through her work, she continues to shape how RLT is understood, utilized, and evolved in the broader oncology ecosystem.

