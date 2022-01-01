Ben Stone is the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of AnaptysBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. Hired as Senior Vice President, Business Development in mid-2022 and promoted to CBO in early 2024. With this promotion, Ben exibited deep understanding of the biotech markets and designed and implemmented integrated strategic plan for the company which included the functions he directly oversees, such as Corporate and Portfolio Strategy, Corporate Development and Program Management. He plays a key role in driving the overall direction of the organization integrating operational planning and execution while ensuring Anaptys achieves sustainable success. Ben leads not only his team but also has demonstrated his ability to lead all his colleagues toward a common goal and business success. Prior to joining Anaptys, Ben was an operating principal at Two River, a science incubator, where he co-founded and held interim senior leadership roles in biotechnology companies 76Bio and IconoVir Bio. Previously, Ben led the Corporate Strategy function at Spark Therapeutics until its acquisition by Roche and was a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Credit Suisse. He earned a B.S. in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

Reporting to the President and CEO, Ben leads corporate development, search and evaluation of new programs, portfolio and new product planning, as well as program and alliance management activities at Anaptys. He is responsible for influencing the thinking and decision-making behind the company’s overall strategies, plans and operations, and implementing resulting corporate and business strategy to optimize value and impact. He contributes considerable intellectual, leadership, managerial and personal skills that have a consistently productive impact on company success and growth. He serves on the Executive Leadership Team (ELT).