Nabiha Saklayen

Dr. Saklayen leads Cellino’s strategic vision, scientific direction, and cross-functional execution. As CEO, she is responsible for shaping and scaling Cellino’s platform—an AI-guided, laser-enabled system designed to manufacture patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for autologous cell therapies at scale. Since co-founding the company, Dr. Saklayen has raised nearly $100 million in funding from leading investors, including The Engine (founded by MIT), Khosla Ventures, and Felicis, positioning Cellino as a frontrunner in next-generation regenerative medicine. She has built and led a multidisciplinary team spanning biology, physics, machine learning, and hardware engineering—translating Cellino’s breakthrough technologies from lab concept to GMP-grade clinical manufacturing. In her day-to-day role, Dr. Saklayen works across functions to drive technical development, corporate strategy, and regulatory alignment. She leads engagements with investors, biopharma partners, and government agencies, while also serving as the public face of Cellino on the global stage—advocating for equitable access to regenerative therapies and the responsible use of automation and AI in medicine. A physicist by training, Dr. Saklayen brings a unique scientific lens to company building. Her original work on femtosecond laser-based cellular manipulation laid the foundation for Cellino’s core technology. Today, she continues to chart the company’s course at the intersection of deep tech and biology—focused on enabling scalable, personalized cell therapies for patients with degenerative diseases.