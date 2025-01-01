Evan Feinberg, the founder and CEO of Genesis Therapeutics, is building the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platform for small molecule drug discovery. His deep expertise in AI, chemistry, physics and biology puts him in a unique position to reimagine how new medicines are developed for patients with serious, underserved diseases.

Feinberg led the development of Genesis’ AI-powered platform GEMS (Genesis Exploration of Molecular Space), which functions like a supercharged search engine. GEMS merges novel AI architectures with physics-based synthetic data—akin to how Waymo or Tesla simulate environments for self-driving—to unlock molecular design with unmatched precision and accuracy. His technology is advancing innovative treatments, including a program targeting mutations affecting 30% to 40% of breast cancer patients.

Feinberg has scaled Genesis to over 100 employees and secured over $300 million from leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm) and Rock Springs Capital. Under his leadership, Genesis has forged strategic AI platform partnerships with industry leaders including Gilead and Incyte, which together include upfront payments worth $65 million across both deals. The company has been recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list three times.

Feinberg earned a Ph.D. in computational biophysics in Vijay Pande’s lab at Stanford University, where he developed PotentialNet, a physics-based machine learning framework for drug discovery. He has a Bachelor of Science in applied physics from Yale University and was previously named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 for his work to revolutionize precision medicine and deliver the benefits of scientific progress to patients who need them most.

