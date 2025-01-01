Niels Vande Casteele

Dr. Vande Casteele is Vice President of Early Clinical Development & Pharmacology at Mirador Therapeutics, San Diego, California, where he is responsible for the leadership, strategy, and implementation of all aspects of early clinical development across programs. Prior to joining Mirador Therapeutics, he was the Founder and President of AcelaBio, a state-of-the-art accredited contract research organization delivering end-to-end specialty histopathology and precision medicine biomarker services for global multicenter clinical trials. Dr. Vande Casteele has over a decade of experience in public-private research in the field of drug discovery and development for chronic immune-mediated diseases. He has extensive experience leading strategic, scientific and operational aspects of clinical research and multicenter global clinical trials with focus on implementation of precision medicine and efficient early drug development principles. Dr. Vande Casteele holds a Bachelor in Pharmaceutical Sciences and a Masters in Drug Design and Development, he is a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) and he obtained his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences focused on Personalized Medicine from KU Leuven, Belgium. He has published over 140 peer reviewed research articles and book chapters, has given over 40 invited lectures globally, and has received awards for his research contributions from distinguished professional organizations in the United States and Europe. Dr. Vande Casteele continues to hold a faculty appointment as Associate Adjunct Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego, California, where he continues to teach a course on Biologics and Biosimilars Drug Development and mentors the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals.

In the role of Vice President of Early Clinical Development & Pharmacology, Dr. Vande Casteele oversees the prosecution of programs from late stage preclinical through early clinical development. In doing so, he is responsible for the early clinical development strategy, including clinical pharmacology and translational medicine, to enable the efficient execution of all early drug development programs across multiple therapeutic areas. His responsibilities include providing strategic drug development input, clinical leadership to cross-functional teams, and facilitating operational excellence of development programs at Mirador Therapeutics. Dr. Vande Casteele has built strong working relationships within the Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs Department and closely collaborates cross-functionally with Regulatory, CMC, Discovery, Translational, Biometrics, and Program Management, among other teams. Besides his functional role, he also serves as the Project Team Lead for Mirador Therapeutics’ lead asset.