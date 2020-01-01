Ashley Craddick is Senior Director of Operations for AAV Manufacturing at Forge Biologics. She has over fifteen years of experience in Cell and Gene Therapy, including building the cGMP manufacturing enterprise at Forge. Previously, Ashley was overseeing Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) department at Scout Bio, an animal healthcare therapeutics company, which was acquired by Ceva Santé Animale in 2024. Prior to that, she led the process development group for the Clinical Manufacturing Facility at the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH). Ashley holds multiple proprietary Invention Disclosures for the intellectual property on novel AAV purification processes. She also held various roles with increasing responsibility in GMP at NCH. Ashley obtained a B.S. in Chemistry from Urbana University and an MBA in Organizational Leadership from Franklin University.

Forge Biologics is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. As Forge’s first employee in 2020, Ashley played a foundational role in the company’s formation and has been instrumental in shaping its cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) operations from the ground up. She has led the development of Forge’s downstream and fill-finish cGMP manufacturing capabilities and now oversees multiple teams, including buffer prep and technical writing, ensuring operational excellence and regulatory compliance. Her leadership supports the production of gene therapies for over 55 client programs, each developing potentially life-saving treatments for rare and genetic diseases. Ashley’s role extends beyond execution—she contributes to strategic planning and serves on the company’s senior management team. She collaborates cross-functionally with quality, regulatory, and process development teams to ensure timely delivery of high-quality clinical and commercial material. She also led manufacturing integration efforts following Forge’s $620 million acquisition by Ajinomoto Co. in 2023, one of the largest biotech deals in Ohio history. With an unwavering focus on patients, Ashley’s leadership has helped transform Forge from a start-up into a global CDMO with over 400 employees. Her deep technical knowledge, strategic insight, and people-first mindset make her a critical leader in both the company and the industry.