Francesco Borriello, MD, PhD, is Senior Director of Optimization Biology at Generate:Biomedicines. He leads a cross-functional team focused on translating proteins designed by generative AI into viable therapeutics, helping bridge computational design with experimental validation and preclinical development. Francesco joined Generate in 2021 as a Senior Scientist, was promoted to Associate Director in 2022, and then to Director in 2024 before assuming his current role. He has overseen several of the company’s highest-priority programs across infectious disease, immunology, and oncology, working closely with teams in protein engineering, automation, and translational science. Prior to joining Generate, Francesco completed both an MD and PhD, bringing combined clinical and scientific training to his work in therapeutic development. His PhD research focused on immunology and cell signaling, and he has co-authored peer-reviewed publications in immuno-oncology, virology, and translational biology. Francesco is a key contributor to Generate’s integrated platform strategy, with a focus on bringing scientific rigor and execution discipline to AI-native drug development. He works closely with platform, research, and program leadership to ensure that scientific designs are advanced through development with clarity, speed, and alignment. He is also actively involved in mentorship and internal review processes at Generate, helping guide early-career scientists and cross-functional teams through high-consequence development work. Francesco lives in the Boston area and works out of Generate’s Somerville headquarters.

