Dr. Nkiru Anyagaligbo is a forward-thinking healthcare leader with deep expertise in digital strategy, brand transformation, and AI-driven innovation. With nearly a decade of experience spanning the pharmaceutical, biotech, and consulting industries, she has led omnichannel marketing campaigns, content modularization, and next-generation patient and provider engagement strategies. Her work currently supports EMPAVELI in the rare disease space, where she leverages cutting-edge tools to optimize visibility and impact. Nkiru is the founder of PrimePath Consulting, a strategy firm that helps startups and tech-driven companies build scalable go-to-market plans, conduct competitive intelligence, and drive early-stage growth. She is also the creator of a generative intelligence platform designed to democratize access to market insights for the pharmaceutical industry. Beyond her corporate achievements, Nkiru is passionate about mentorship and workforce equity. She founded Rxcellence, a nonprofit that supports underrepresented PharmD graduates in exploring nontraditional careers through personalized training, career clinics, and executive coaching. Nkiru holds both a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) and an MBA, combining clinical knowledge with strategic acumen. She is recognized for her ability to translate complex challenges into actionable solutions, and for her commitment to building inclusive, future-ready healthcare systems.

At Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Nkiru Anyagaligbo serves as the Digital Strategy Lead for EMPAVELI®, where she is driving innovation across HCP and patient engagement in rare diseases like PNH and C3G. She leads omnichannel strategy development, integrating digital touchpoints across CRM, programmatic media, search, endemic partnerships, and field coordination. Nkiru has spearheaded transformative initiatives that have advanced Apellis’s digital capabilities. She led the development of a novel claims-based targeting approach, enabling precise, data-driven segmentation to reach qualified HCPs and patients. She also designed and implemented an orchestration framework that aligns digital triggers with field activity, creating smarter handoffs between personal and non-personal promotion. Her leadership in modular content strategy and AI-powered audience segmentation has improved engagement across branded and unbranded efforts. Nkiru also works cross-functionally with analytics, medical, and brand teams to ensure measurement plans are actionable and tightly aligned to business KPIs. By elevating targeting precision, integrating real-world data, and ensuring continuity across the customer journey, Nkiru has played a pivotal role in Apellis’s commercial growth and digital acceleration. Her ability to blend strategy with execution has made her a trusted leader and innovator within the organization.

