Jacob Donoghue

Dr. Jacob (Jake) Donoghue, MD, Ph.D., is the co-founder and CEO of Beacon Biosignals, a company on a mission to transform how novel therapies are developed for psychiatric, neurological and sleep disorders and improve patient care. Under his direction, Beacon has become the leading platform for artificial intelligence (AI)–powered EEG analytics in central nervous system clinical trials, building partnerships with global pharmaceutical leaders, academic institutions and patient advocacy groups. His leadership has positioned the company as a trusted partner in accelerating precise, scalable treatment development for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, depression and sleep apnea and rare diseases such as SYNGAP1.

By pairing clinical-grade wearable EEG devices with AI-powered software, Donoghue is decoding the complex phenomenon of sleep to advance our understanding of brain health at scale while expanding access to research and care for more patients.

A physician-scientist trained at Harvard and MIT, Donoghue brings a unique dual perspective of frontline clinical experience and the most cutting-edge research to his leadership, ensuring that all Beacon’s goals are grounded in improving patient outcomes.

Donoghue’s vision goes beyond developing novel therapies. He’s building a future where clinicians and patients can continuously monitor and proactively manage brain health. Earlier this year, he led the acquisition of CleveMed, expanding Beacon’s capabilities into at-home sleep diagnostics to reduce barriers to testing and address health equity gaps.

Donoghue’s unwavering focus on patients is his driving force, from developing more precise therapies and predictive diagnostic models to ensuring underserved patients have more access to research and care.

