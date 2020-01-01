Kevin Parker is the CEO and co-founder of Cartography Biosciences. Kevin completed his PhD at Stanford working in the interface of genomics, immunology and computational biology. He holds a B.A. in Human Developmental and Regenerative Biology from Harvard University. Kevin has co-authored papers in journals such as Cell and Science directed at understanding immunotherapy responses, analyzing antigen profiles and developing novel single-cell genomics methodologies. At Cartography, which he co-founded in 2020, he has been motivated to improve patient outcomes and bring new therapies to patients. Outside of Cartography, Kevin is an avid outdoors enthusiast and rock climber.

Kevin leads the Cartography’s mission to build a smarter roadmap for precision therapeutics. Building on an idea formed during his Ph.D. work at Stanford, and recognizing that most candidates for new cancer drugs focus on a small group of targets, Parker combined a deep understanding of advances in single cell sequencing and a proprietary machine learning platform to create atlases that map the human body at the cellular level. As a result, Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning over a thousand cell types across the human body and large-scale profiling of tumor cell types. This enables the precise identification of tumor-selective targets and guides the development of next-generation immunotherapies. In his role as CEO, Parker oversees all aspects of the company, from advancing its internal drug discovery pipeline—including a lead program in colorectal cancer—to forging strategic partnerships, such as a multi-year collaboration with Gilead Sciences to discover novel targets for breast and lung cancers. He is also deeply committed to building an inclusive, collaborative company culture that emphasizes scientific rigor, innovation and impact on patients.