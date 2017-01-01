Benjamin L. Oakes, Ph.D., is Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Scribe Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health. Dr. Oakes pioneered Scribe’s CRISPR by Design™ approach with co-founder and Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna after previously focusing on the holistic engineering of genome editing technologies to build novel genome editing molecules as an Innovative Genomics Institute Entrepreneurial Fellow. He has contributed to over 35 publications and patent applications across synthetic biology, molecular engineering, CRISPR, and zinc finger-based genetic modification. In recognition of his work, Dr. Oakes has been named to the MIT Technology Review 35 Innovators Under 35, San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40, Endpoints 20 Under 40 in Biopharma, Business Insider 30 Under 40 Transforming Healthcare, PharmaVoice 100, and the Biocom California Life Sciences Catalyst Awards. Dr. Oakes received a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2017, where he worked in the Doudna Lab and Savage Lab developing CRISPR-Cas molecules with enhanced characteristics. Prior to his Ph.D., Dr. Oakes received his B.A. in the fields of Philosophy and Neurobiology and worked as a researcher applying unbiased, combinatorial evolution methods to build tens of thousands of “version one” genome editing tools, providing an open source framework for scientists and medical professionals to modify the genome B.C. — before the discovery of CRISPR technology.

Benjamin Oakes is the co-founder, president, and CEO of Scribe Therapeutics. He leads the strategic, scientific, and operational direction of the genetic medicines company and is responsible for overseeing the development and execution of Scribe’s mission to develop optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, such as cardiometabolic disease. In his role, Ben drives all aspects of the company’s growth from platform innovation and therapeutic pipeline development to fundraising and industry partnerships. His day-to-day leadership consists of close collaboration with the executive team, R&D, and engineering to advance Scribe’s programs. He works with board members, scientific advisors, and other stakeholders to shape the company’s strategic vision and ensure capital efficiency.