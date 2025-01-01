Xiao Zhang is a clinician, scientist, and product commercialization leader whose entrepreneurial drive and marketing acumen are transforming the pharmaceutical industry. With a mission to deliver the most innovative medicines to patients and healthcare systems worldwide at unprecedented speed, Xiao has already made a global impact before the age of 40. Xiao’s career spans the full lifecycle of pharmaceutical product development—from early discovery through launch and ongoing market success—across a wide array of specialty therapeutic areas. Notably, Xiao has led cross-functional teams to bring breakthrough treatments to market in both the US and international regions, including some of the most competitive and challenging brands in gastroenterology and oncology. Xiao’s leadership in launching a new standard of care for frontline bladder cancer and expanding access to advanced therapies in underserved gastroenterology markets has improved outcomes for tens of thousands of patients. With deep expertise in marketing, medical affairs, pipeline strategy, and launch execution, Xiao is known for building high-performing teams, inspiring innovation, and championing health equity. Xiao holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Rutgers University and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. Xiao’s success stems from her breadth of experience, passion for customers and patients, and inspiration from her colleagues. Recognized for passion, vision, and a collaborative spirit, Xiao is not only shaping the future of medicine but also serving as a role model for the next generation of healthcare leaders.

Xiao Zhang serves as the Head of Global Pipeline Commercial Strategy for Gastroenterology at AbbVie, where she leads the vision and execution for bringing the next generation of medicines to patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases. In her role, Xiao is responsible for shaping the long-term strategy for AbbVie’s gastroenterology pipeline—identifying future market opportunities, defining value drivers, and ensuring that new medicines address the greatest patient needs. Xiao leads cross-functional teams spanning commercial, medical, discovery, clinical development, and market access to create and execute comprehensive asset plans from early discovery to commercial decision. As Global Pipeline Commercial Strategy leader for Gastroenterology, Xiao aligns global and affiliate market needs, builds strong relationships with internal and external experts, and serves as the commercial voice in product strategy teams to enable successful launches and long-term growth. By driving early brand planning and providing commercial insights into clinical development, Xiao ensures that pipeline products are optimally positioned for commercial success to deliver on stakeholder needs. Xiao and the Global Pipeline Commercial Strategy organization assesses new investment opportunities and plays a key role in redefining the treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, helping AbbVie maintain its leadership in immunology and gastroenterology.