Tetiana Aleksandrova is the CEO and co-founder of Subsense, a neurotechnology company developing the world’s first non-surgical, nanoparticle-based brain-computer interface (BCI). A serial deep-tech entrepreneur and one of the few women leaders in BCI, Tetiana has spent the past decade advancing brain-machine interfaces that can safely and effectively decode and influence neural activity. Prior to Subsense, she co-founded Neiry, where she led international expansion and raised $8M in funding for neurocognitive training devices used for children. Across her career, Tetiana has managed over $30M in venture investment and built several high-performing scientific and technical teams.

Tetiana launched Subsense with a bold mission: to unlock human potential by creating safe, scalable, and accessible brain-computer interfaces that can impact healthcare and human-machine interaction. In less than two years, she has raised $20M in seed funding, launched collaborations with ETH Zurich and UC Santa Cruz, and positioned Subsense as a category-defining player in non-surgical neurotechnology. Her work has been cited alongside Apple and Synchron in the advancement of BCI accessibility, and she remains a strong advocate for responsible, inclusive, and life-enhancing applications of neurotechnology.”

