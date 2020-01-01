Alexandra Collin de l’Hortet, Ph.D., is Vice President of Therapeutics at Epicrispr Biotechnologies and one of the biotech industry’s rising stars. She began her postdoctoral career in regenerative medicine and quickly transitioned to industry, where her impact was immediate. At Krystal Biotech, she was promoted within six months to Associate Director and became the youngest woman on the company’s leadership team. She played a key role in the development of VYJUVEK®, a redosable topical gene therapy now FDA-approved for epidermolysis bullosa. Alex joined Epicrispr in 2020 as one of its first executive hires. She built the therapeutic pipeline from scratch and established the company’s R&D team. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing EPI-321, a first-in-class CRISPR gene modulation therapy for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), from conception through IND-enabling studies. The program has achieved IND clearance from the FDA and was selected for oral presentation at the 2023 Muscular Dystrophy Association meeting. Alex’s career exemplifies visionary science, operational excellence, and patient-centered innovation. Her trajectory signals a generational leader redefining the frontiers of genetic medicine.

As Vice President of Therapeutics, Alex is responsible for overseeing all gene therapy programs at Epicrispr, from discovery to IND-enabling studies. She directs scientific strategy, manages cross-functional collaboration with platform, clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing teams, and leads external partnerships and CRO engagement. Her most visible contribution is the advancement of EPI-321, Epicrispr’s lead program targeting FSHD. Under her leadership, EPI-321 moved from early concept to IND-ready status in record time. Her regulatory strategy enabled the first FDA clearance of a CRISPR-based epigenetic therapy, marking a historic milestone in the field. Alex also regularly reports to the board, contributes to business development conversations, and plays a central role in shaping the company’s future therapeutic areas. She has helped transform Epicrispr from a platform company into a clinical-stage biotech focused on first-in-class, programmable genetic medicines.