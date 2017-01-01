Lena Ceballos is a biotech marketing and communications leader with nearly 15 years of experience spanning bench science, brand strategy, and public engagement. She currently leads corporate communications at Arcturus Therapeutics, where she helped shape the launch narrative of the world’s first self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and continues to elevate awareness of RNA-based therapies for rare diseases and global health. She began her work at Arcturus in 2017. With a foundation in analytical chemistry and experience in marketing, Lena blends scientific depth with creative strategy. She started her career in the lab, rapidly advancing into roles that shape investor relations, media engagement, and patient education. Lena earned her B.S. in Biochemistry and Cell Biology (with a focus in Health Care and Social Issues) from UC San Diego and a Professional M.S. in Biotechnology Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus. For her capstone, she partnered with the Rare Genomics Institute to research targets and treatment options for potential drug repurposing in rare diseases. Beyond her role at Arcturus, Lena co-founded 1STRAND, a grassroots biotech collective supporting RNA research, education, and community science in San Diego. She also serves on the board of the Foundation for mRNA Medicine, advocating for the advancement of next-generation RNA therapeutics. In 2024, she was recognized as a Rising Star at Fierce Pharma’s PR & Communications Summit. Lena mentors underrepresented biotech talent through Project Onramp and supports leadership equity through Lean In. Her work reflects the power of purpose-driven communication to advance innovation and improve patient outcomes.

In her current role, Lena Ceballos helps lead integrated communications, marketing, and patient advocacy at Arcturus Therapeutics. She oversees strategy and execution across a broad range of initiatives, including internal and external communications, brand content, digital platforms, and corporate visibility. Lena manages website development, SEO, social media, and analytics, while also producing visual media and branded film content to support scientific storytelling and stakeholder engagement. She drives sponsorships, conference presence, and event activations, ensuring alignment with corporate goals and messaging. As of May 2025, Lena was formally assigned full responsibility for the company’s Patient Advocacy program, where she leads funding initiatives, partnerships, and the creation of educational and community-facing materials. She has also held the responsibility for department budgeting, forecasting, and resource planning, balancing creativity with operational excellence to expand the company’s global footprint and impact.