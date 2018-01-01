Ananth Sridhar is the Chief Operating Officer of BridgeBio’s cardiorenal programs. A chemical engineer by training paired with an MBA, Ananth has played a critical role in the development of investigational drugs for patient populations with significant unmet need – 4 of which have been approved by the U.S. FDA to date, with a 5th program currently in a registrational study. Since joining BridgeBio in 2018, Ananth has risen from a VP to his current COO role, for which he oversees BridgeBio’s largest team and is responsible for the company’s most valuable asset, Attruby™. He is leading the company’s biggest value drivers, and is the first to lead two programs to Phase 3 readouts at the organization. Prior to BridgeBio, Ananth served in roles of increasing responsibility at Regeneron, most recently serving as Senior Manager, New Products Planning. His work during this time resulted in the approvals of blockbuster drugs including Praluent® (alirocumab; for hypercholesterolemia), Dupixent® (dupilumab; for atopic dermatitis) and Kevzara® (sarilumab; for rheumatoid arthritis), therapies that have now impacted the lives of millions of patients and their families worldwide.

Ananth has served as Chief Operating Officer, Cardiorenal since January 2024. In this role, he leads two of BridgeBio’s biggest value drivers – Attruby (acoramidis), recently approved for ATTR-CM, and encaleret, an investigational small molecule in Phase 3 development for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1). Given BridgeBio’s unique hub-and-spoke business model, each program is run relatively independent, leveraging resources from the larger organization where needed. In this regard, Ananth has served in a role similar to a chief executive for these two programs as a core leader. Across each program, Ananth oversees the team responsible for operations, strategy, business development and program management - effectively bringing together and running the science, medicine and operations components of each program.