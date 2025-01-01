Dr. Dina Radenkovic is a medical doctor, scientist, and entrepreneur building breakthrough technologies in women’s health. She is the Co-founder and CEO of Gameto, a biotechnology company developing cell therapies for fertility and menopause using induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. Under her leadership, Gameto has raised $73 million in venture funding and secured a $10 million ARPA-H grant from the U.S. government. Its lead fertility product, Fertilo, is in the first U.S. Phase 3 trial of a stem-cell derived therapy and has already resulted in multiple live births. Fertilo replaces 80% of the hormone injections typically required in IVF, offering a safer, faster, and less invasive option for patients. Prior to Gameto, Dina was a partner at SALT Bio Fund, where she focused on early-stage biotech investments. She held research roles at King’s College London and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, with work spanning translational medicine and the biology of aging. She earned a dual degree in medicine and physiology from University College London (UCL), graduating with the top award in physiology, and completed her residency at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. Dina has published 30+ academic papers, received 7 research grants, and presented at 40+ scientific conferences. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, she is fluent in five languages and three programming languages, and is a frequent speaker at global biotech and healthcare innovation events.

