Darshil Patel is a highly accomplished scientist and R&D leader with over a decade of experience spanning pre-clinical research, drug development, and data-driven discovery. He currently serves as Director of Research & Development at COUR Pharmaceuticals, where he leads cross-functional teams focused on advancing COUR’s immune tolerance programs. His work encompasses novel cell free based antigen production and purification, nanoparticle generation, platform innovation, and IND-enabling CMC work. Since joining COUR in 2024, he has shaped the company’s research and manufacturing strategy, with strong emphasis on innovation, operational scalability, and team development. Prior to joining COUR, Darshil was one of the earliest scientific hires at Cabaletta Bio, where he played a key role during the company’s growth from Series A funding through IPO. He established and led the preclinical molecular research function, oversaw the design and optimization of CAR constructs for autoimmune CAR-T therapies. Under his leadership, the group expanded its capabilities in protein engineering, vector production, and assay development to support engineered T-cell therapies. Darshil also contributed to OneThree Biotech, where he validated AI-generated oncology target and translated computational insights into biological validation model, accelerating preclinical evaluation of therapeutic candidates. Earlier, at Siemens Healthineers, he worked on optimized immunoassays and supported system integration for clinical testing platforms, building a solid foundation in analytical rigor and regulated assay development. Darshil holds a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from Cornell University, where he studied DNA damage response, and a B.S. in Molecular, Developmental, and Cell Biology from UCLA.

Darshil serves as Director of R&D at COUR, where he primarily leads two R&D departments: COUR Protein Lab (CPL) and COUR Developmental Lab (CDL). Together, these labs comprise a cross-functional team of 10 scientists, ranging from Research Associates to Associate Directors, all working to advance COUR’s mission of antigen-specific immune tolerance. COUR’s platform is a nanoparticle containing autoimmune epitopes which when given to subject can result in tolerance by reprogramming the immune system. As the leader of CPL, he’s focused on optimizing and scaling COUR’s cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) platform to enable rapid, flexible, and high-yield antigen required for COUR nanoparticles (CNP) formulation. COUR is among the first companies to successfully implement CFPS for clinical development, including for previously unpurifiable proteins, making it a cornerstone of future pipeline expansion. This innovation is not only accelerating development timelines but also enabling COUR to target a broader range of autoimmune diseases, extending the reach and impact of its immune tolerance platform. In parallel, Darshil leads CDL, which is focused on protein purification, and nanoparticle formulation. Under his leadership, the CDL team has optimized novel approaches to stabilize and encapsulate proteins, along with improving manufacturability, and scalability on CNPs. Darshil works seamlessly with his CMC counterparts and plays a pivotal role in translating research innovations into scalable, executable manufacturing processes, all while fostering a highly cross-functional and forward-thinking culture across the organization. His leadership continues to shape COUR’s scientific vision, enabling the organization to remain at the forefront of antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies.